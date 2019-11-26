25 Low-Waste Gifts for Everyone on Your List

It’s the most wasteful time of the year! Seriously though, have you ever taken a minute to just think about the sheer amount of garbage that’s produced during the holiday season? From the gift wrap and bags we use to the ridiculous amount of packaging within the gifts we buy, the amount of trash produced during the holiday season is no doubt staggering.

In fact, a statistic shows that Canadians produce 25% more waste per household during the holiday season, according to B.C. non-profit, Zero Waste Canada. Back in 2017, the organization reported that Canadians toss an alarming 545,000 tonnes of gift wrap and shopping bags into the landfill, a number that’s likely to have increased in recent years with the surge in online shopping.

This year, choose zero- or low-waste gifts for your family and friends by buying items with little, no or reusable packaging, thoughtfully choosing items that will last a long time, supporting brands who are taking measures to reduce their carbon footprint or even doing without a physical gift by buying them a membership or service instead. Mother Earth will thank you!