The Best (Real and Faux) Leather Jackets to Wear This Fall

On the cusp of cold weather, a leather jacket—real or faux—is a must-have piece. A chic finishing touch to any outfit, it’s also the most stylish and versatile way to stay warm when fall’s cool temperatures hit.

The classic biker jacket has long been the most popular leather outerwear silhouette. Hallmarks of the style include a notched collar with wide lapels, an asymmetrical closure and exposed zipper pockets or metal hardware snaps. Look for a style that reaches the hip bones and is tailored to offer a snug, contoured fit when fully done up. For a trendier take, try a boxy fit with a longer hemline that’s cut straight or with a slight A-line to provide more room through the torso. Bonus: this style can also accommodate bulky sweaters.

Beyond the biker, there are other jacket styles that have been given the leather or faux leather treatment. For a casual look, try a varsity jacket. Or, opt for a classic trench in a trendy leather finish. Lastly, a blazer-style silhouette with a menswear vibe effortlessly walks the line between cool and classic.

Whether you’re shopping for real or faux leather, you’ll find plenty of classic black options (details like textured finishes, quilting or embroidery will add interest to the classic hue). Drawn to a bolder shade? Burgundy or forest green can add an element of surprise to your wardrobe and make a serious impact.

Sustainability and budget are two factors that will likely inform your final choice—faux leather options carry accessible price tags, while real leather jackets require a bigger investment. No matter what’s important to you, the key to pulling off a leather jacket is finding a style you can’t get enough of.

Below, we’ve rounded up a few of our favourite styles for fall.

