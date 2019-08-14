Knit Tanks Are the Summer Hero Piece We'll Be Wearing Well Into Fall

We all have individual style at FLARE, but some days we get to work and everyone’s wearing basically the same thing. Introducing What We Wore Wednesdays, the *official* documentation of our current fashion obsessions—follow us on IG for even more updates on what we’re feeling. They say three’s a trend, and we say lean in.

Damn, we only have a few weeks of reliable sunshine left. Fall’s coming fast, but never fear: The knit tank tops trend we’ve been loving all summer is here to help you maximize the rest of the warm weather *and* carry you into fall. Wear those crochet tanks to death while you still can, but rest easy knowing that when the temps drop, you can layer them under a blazer or jean jacket still look cute. Plus, there are plenty of knit styles with sleeves that will keep you warmer when the first frost sets in (*shudder*).

Here’s to the knit top, our ultimate transitional weather go-to—long may it reign in the annals of our fave trends ever. Below, perf options—in order of when to wear them, from the warmest to coolest temperatures. Consider your outfits for the next few weeks set.

Shop Knit Tops Knit Tops 1 / 10 Love Shore on Etsy SoCal Bralette, $17, etsy.com

Related:

10 Utility Clothing Picks That’ll Work As Hard As You

White Sneakers Are Officially a Wardrobe Must-Have

Wicker Bags Are the Summer Trend We Will Never Let Die