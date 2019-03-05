See All the Looks from Karl Lagerfeld’s Last Collection for Chanel

Just weeks ago, long-time creative director of Chanel, Karl Lagerfeld, passed away. He was credited with reviving the storied house and leading it to the success it knows now. And every season, the fashion set flocked to the Grand Palais to see his work walk a runway winding through a usually over-the-top setting.

This season, in spite of the tragic loss of the designer who sat at the helm of Chanel for almost 40 years, the runway show proceeded, and it displayed the very last collection Lagerfeld would design for the brand. This time, the setting was a winter wonderland, inspired by ski chalets in a mountain village and the snow-topped peaks that might surround it.

The show began with a minute of silence for Lagerfeld, and then a recording of his voice rang through the Grand Palais, speaking in French and then switching to English for the last sentence, “Oh! It’s like walking in a painting!” Then, the show began with Cara Delevingne, Lagerfeld’s longtime friend and muse, wearing a stunning black-and-white houndstooth coat over high-waisted, wide-leg pants in the house’s signature tweed. She was followed by more amazing overcoats, peppered with hits of jewel tones, luxe furs and even a little romantic chiffon printed with tiny Chanel skiers.

Models wiped away tears as they walked, and the Grand Palais erupted in applause at the end of the show. It was the perfect goodbye to the man who built Chanel into what it is today. Click through the gallery below to see every look from Lagerfeld’s final collection.

