All the Details on JLaw's Gorgeous Engagement Dress—Plus 6 Affordable Look-aLikes

While we were gearing up for Game of Thrones on Sunday, Jennifer Lawrence was busy hosting an engagement party in New York City with her art dealer fiancé and Gladstone Gallery director, Cooke Maroney. Their engagement was confirmed in February after she was spotted wearing her huge ring, and they’ve recently been seen scoping out wedding venues around NYC. But it was her blush engagement dress that got all the attention when photos were released from Sunday’s event. The romantic, deep-V maxi dress has a super-flattering silhouette that would be a perfect option for a wedding guest dress should you happen to find your calendar stacked this wedding season.

Though she’s one of the faces of Dior, Lawrence chose a more local designer for the occasion. The silk chiffon Juliana dress is from the Spring 2019 L. Wells collection, a bridal label run by her cousin Lauren. Lawrence has worn L. Wells at other non-matrimonial occasions before, too, including the premiere of the documentary Faces Places in 2017.

Both Wells and Lawrence’s stylists, Jill Lincoln and Jordan Johnson, posted a photo of the event showing the actor beaming in a low-lit, tree-lined walkway. “Here she comes!” wrote Lincoln and Johnson. “We couldn’t be happier and more excited for #jenniferlawrence to become a #MRS.” Wells commented that “Perfect JL” looked like a “dream.” The outfit was topped off with Leighton jewellery, a Roger Vivier bag and Casadei shoes.

As dreamy as the dress may be, it comes with a hefty $3,035 price tag. Congrats if you can afford it, but for the rest of us, we’ve rounded up some more wallet-friendly options with the same breezy, feminine vibe.

David’s Bridal Long Sleeve Chiffon Faux-Wrap Dress, $119, davidsbridal.com

ASTR the Label Shawna Wrap Maxi Dress, $142, shop.nordstrom.com

Asos Design Feather Embellished Cape Midi Dress, $179, asos.com

Le Château Chiffon V-Neck Wrap-Like Dress, $198, lechateau.com

Anthropologie Belize Dress, $275, anthropologie.com

Show Me Your Mumu Emily Evening Dress, $279, shop.nordstrom.com

Related:

Breezy, Budget-Friendly Destination Wedding Dresses

Bridal Dress Shopping Is a Whole Other Kind of Hell When You’re Not Straight-Size

Eco-Friendly Wedding Decor Ideas for an Even More Meaningful Day