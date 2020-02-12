These Are 7 of the Most Inclusive Lingerie Brands Out There

The lingerie industry has come a long way, thanks to brands like Savage x Fenty finally breaking the supermodel mould, along with demands from the public for better representation (bye forever, Victoria’s Secret fashion show!). Finally, more and more retailers are taking note: We all want to feel good as hell in lingerie, regardless of background, shape, size, ability or gender identity.

Whether you’re into balcony bras and bustiers or boy shorts and sports bras, there is a style out there for you. The problem is that it can be completely exhausting trying to find quality, comfortable looks—especially for those who live in the ’burbs and rural areas and don’t have the opportunity to check out every offering in-person before making a purchase.

That’s why, just in time for Valentine’s Day, we’ve rounded up our picks for inclusive brands that cater to needs of all kinds of folks, from plus sizes to different physical abilities, to help save you time (and patience.) Go ahead: Pick your piece, add to cart and start practicing your poses in the mirror.

Aerie

Owned by retailer American Eagle, Aerie has established itself as one of the few mainstream brands that represent bodies of varying sizes and abilities. Booksmart star Beanie Feldstein is one of the faces of their new Role Models campaign, which also features Ali Stroker and Canadian Molly Burke rocking intimates, apparel and activewear. The un-retouched images are a breath of fresh air (especially when you come across one of their body-positive store windows IRL). This year, the brand launched the #AerieREAL Change Initiative and is awarding 20 change-makers with $20,000 to help them continue to make the world a better place.

Our top pick:

Chill Ribbed Longline Bralette, $30, ae.com

Bralettes don’t always offer the best support, but this one has a brilliant built-in shelf bra. It comes in seven cute colours and easily doubles as a crop top. (It looks fab on Beanie.)

TomboyX

This badass brand, founded in Seattle, was made to create “underwear that any body could feel comfortable in, regardless of where they fell on the size or gender spectrum.” From bralettes and thongs to packing underwear and leak-proof undies for periods and incontinence, each item is made from eco-friendly materials and is ethically produced in women-owned factories across China that pay living wages. Plus, it’s pretty much risk-free to try: If you’re not happy with your first order, they’ll refund you in full, no questions asked.

Our top pick:

6” Fly Boxer Briefs, $37, tomboyx.com

TomboyX’s signature “stay-put” waistband, combined with smooth seams that promise not to irritate or chafe, makes these brilliant printed boxer briefs a total dream.

Playful Promises

Playful Promises is famous for its collections with body-positive bloggers Gabi Fresh and Felicity Hayward, offering modern, sexy lingerie, super-hot swimsuits and activewear in a sizes 4 through 28; bras go up to 30-34 A-H, and 36-44 B-H. They make it easy to build a super-sexy look from head to toe, including cute headbands. Playful Promises also works with One Tree Planted, so you can feel extra good knowing that along with your order, a tree will be planted around the world.

Our top pick:

Eddie Crossover Wrap High Waist Briefs, $45, playfulpromises.com

This fire-engine red number, made with mesh, fishnet crossover panels and an adjustable waist strap, is the ultimate va-va-voom Valentine’s Day look.

Knix

This Canadian brand, founded by Joanna Griffiths in Toronto seven years ago, is still fairly young but its offerings are some of the most innovative on the market. Their famous period-proof panties are made with super-absorbent, machine-washable materials and are known for being comfy (especially when you don’t have to stress over protection from periods, pee and sweat.) Knix recently launched a postpartum collection, which includes a leak-proof nursing bra—how genius is that?

Our top pick:

The Dream Short, $45, knix.ca

Part of the aforementioned postpartum collection, these sleep bottoms have built-in coverage that can absorb the equivalent of five teaspoons worth of blood and, as they claim, “stop anything from leaking through.” So long, stained sheets!

Laura’s Under There

Launched by Laura Everett, who brought her experience working in clothing services for the homeless to her own business, this Winnipeg-based gender-inclusive brand is making underwear more accessible to Canadians everywhere. The brand’s custom, made-to-order intimates are made exclusively from upcycled jersey and stretch knit material in sizes XXS to 4X. Plus, for every pair you buy, a pair is donated to someone in need. Sustainable materials + a great charitable initiative + your own choice of colour and pattern = win!

Our top pick:

High Waiste­­­d Briefs, $30, laurasunderthere.com

Pick your size and Laura will choose a pair just for you from her current stock—you’re totally welcome to request favourite colours and patterns.

Slick Chicks

New Yorker Helya Mohammadian created Slick Chicks after her sister had to have an emergency C-section—the post-surgery recovery meant she was unable to change on her own because she couldn’t bend over—and now they adaptable undies are available to folks worldwide. Each pair of underwear is designed with barely-visible padded side fasteners that make it easy for someone to put them on or take them off whether they’re sitting, standing or laying down. They’re also made with 100% cotton lining and use moisture wicking technology to help with leaks.

Our top pick:

Tanga Panty, $30, slickchicks.com

These low-rise panties are a cross between a bikini brief and a thong, with just a little extra booty coverage.

Third Love

Co-Founder Heidi Zak had 12 bras in her drawer, none of which actually fit her, when she teamed up with bra designer Ra’el Cohen to eventually launch ThirdLove in 2013. With innovative designs based on breast size and shape, they use millions of real women’s measurements instead of size templates to create bras—they even invented half-cups for those of us who are in-between cup sizes and the band sizes go up to 44. If you’re not sure where you fall on their size spectrum, use the website’s Fit Finder to get a recommendation for your ideal bra. The brand has also partnered with organizations such as I Support the Girls to donate over $20 million in bras to women who need them.

Our top pick:

T-shirt bra in Espresso, $91, thirdlove.com

Made with memory foam cups and accordion-style straps that won’t dig in or slip, this gorgeous bra is the perfect everyday style.