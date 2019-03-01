The Hydration Heroes You Need in Your Beauty Arsenal

Ah, winter. That time of year when your skin gets drier than the Sahara Desert and has a lot in common with a shriveled up raisin. It’s also when your favourite foundation betrays you, and even your best highlighter can’t win out against a dull, dry complexion.

While dry skin isn’t just a seasonal concern, it’s especially exacerbated during the colder months, thanks to plummeting temperatures, dry air, low humidity and indoor heating. The result? A host of skincare woes like tightness, flakiness, cracked skin, rough cuticles, dry patches and chapped lips that even makeup can’t hide.

The good news: We’ve almost made it to the end and spring is just around the corner. These are the heavy-hitting hydrators to stock up on to raise your moisture levels and keep some semblance of a glow going until your skin goes back to its regularly scheduled programming.

Olay Mist Ultimate Hydration Essence, $13, walmart.ca A face mist is essential for keeping skin hydrated throughout the day, including mid-day makeup refreshes. This hydrating spritz features a calming cocktail of aloe leaf and chamomile, along with vitamin B3.

