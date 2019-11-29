5 Celeb-Approved Winter Layering Hacks

Just because it’s cold outside, baby, doesn’t mean your winter lewk can’t be fire. With style inspiration from five chic celebs, it’s easy to step up your layering game. Read on for inventive ways to layer up so you’re stylishly prepped for when temperatures nose dive.

The layering hack: Throw a fuzzy vest over a sleek wool coat like Rihanna

Why it works

Beyond the more layers = more warmth reality, this is one ultra-chic way to transform a classic wool winter coat—or even extend the life of a lighter weight transitional piece you’ve been wearing since fall. The 3D texture of faux fur or shearling fleece adds a luxe note, as does playing in a monochrome palette à la Riri’s all-cream outfit. But the real secret to pulling off this duo is proper proportions. Aim to layer pieces of similar lengths or choose a shorter vest that allows the lines of the coat to be accented for an elongating effect. A long vest over a short coat doesn’t work as effortlessly.

Shop the look:

Topshop Cream Luxe Faux Fur Gilet, $77, topshop.com, Wilfred Cocoon Wool Coat, $328, aritzia.com

The layering hack: Top your fave sweatshirt with a fierce blazer like Hailey Bieber

Why it works

This coupling of a weekend basic and workweek staple delivers ultimate comfort with maximum cool. A black sweatshirt makes a fuss-free base layer and allows you to easily go full throttle when it comes to the blazer portion. Choose a hoody silhouette, rather than a crewneck cut—it’s that important detail peeking out over the blazer collar that helps maximize the athleisure vibe. Go over the top by pairing your hoodie with a relaxed fit blazer designed to stand out in a crowd. Follow Hailey Bieber’s lead, looking for large-scale prints and patterns with bold colour in the mix and you’ll nail it.

Shop the look:

Zara Plaid Double Breasted Blazer, $100, zara.com, Nike Sportswear Fleece Pullover Hoodie, $110, nike.com

The layering hack: Become a caped crusader like Danai Gurira

Why it works

The un-sung hero of outerwear, a cape holds a special kind of sartorial magic. Not only does it create runway-worthy dramatic presence, as it does here for Black Panther’s Danai Gurira, it’s also incredibly versatile. With no restriction over the arms, and minimal torso confinement, it can be thrown on top of practically anything and act as a shield that will instantly increase warmth. Want to wear it over a leather moto jacket? No problem. On top of an extra bulky knit sweater? But, of course! Easily extended into the depths of winter, layering a packable puffer jacket underneath a cape is a winning combo when temperatures really head south. While volume is inherent to a cape, you don’t want an outerwear style that overtakes your frame entirely. Look for one with built-in accents, like button details or a sash at the waist, for figure-flattering reinforcement.

Shop the look:

Soia & Kyo Aeris Double-Face Wool Cape, $395, soiakyo.com, MEC Uplink Hoodie, $150, mec.ca

The layering hack: Pair maximum coverage boots with a maxi coat like Katie Holmes

Why it works

Who says winter style can’t be all about the boots? On frosty nights that demand you get all dressed up (oh, hey NYE) there are two ways to secure an A+ outfit without risking exposure. And they both go on your feet. Tall boots will keep the chill off ankles and calves in a way sparkly open toed sandals can’t begin to compete with. And when you choose a killer pair, they become the pièce de résistance of an outfit which means you can wear them with something super simple, like Katie Holmes’s slip dress idea. If you’re down to reuse an outfit, tall boots are also guaranteed to take last year’s dress to the next level. The hottest pairs to invest in right now feature animal prints or textures, like leopard spots, snakeskin motifs or an embossed reptilian finish. For added cozy coverage and an extra dose of glam, pair tall boots with a maxi length coat. Then, sashay away.

Shop the look:

H&M Cashmere-blend Coat, $249, hm.com, Steven by Steven Madden Joanis Animal Print Tall Boots, $212, shop.nordstrom.com

The layering hack: Warm up to colour like Rita Ora

Why it works

Unleashing the power of colour during the grey days of winter can be a Vitamin D shot for your wardrobe. Warm shades, like hot pink, juicy orange and vibrant yellow, all have an energizing effect on your mood. To capitalize on that feel-good potential choose a coat that boasts a bold shade, or two. Colourblock coat styles can also enhance your shape and build a deeper sense of confidence in what you’re wearing. In general, darker tones minimize while lighter tones create emphasis, so if a coat has a darker shade on the bottom half it will also have a slimming, lengthening effect over that area. But don’t let your coat have all the fun! Rita Ora makes a strong case for embracing a complete colourblocked outfit. To recreate a similar look, pick hues of contrasting yet equally rich tones. And choose basics with clean lines that have been designed for seasonal support, like a turtleneck that retains body heat.

Shop the look:

Uniqlo HeatTech Fleece Turtleneck Long Sleeve T-Shirt, $20, uniqlo.com, BlankNYC Arrival Colorblock Faux Fur Coat, $235, shop.nordstrom.com