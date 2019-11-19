Fashion & Beauty

Makeup, Hair, Perfume and Skincare Gift Sets with the *Best* Savings

One for me, one for you

Erinn Stewart
by

Do you want to give your BFF a gift that makes them light up like a Christmas tree? But do you also *not* want to blow your entire pay cheque on them (even though they are 1000% worth it)? A beauty gift set with major value will not disappoint—your friend or your wallet.

Bundles of makeup, skincare, hair products and fragrance in delightful packaging will save you big this holiday season, with options for everyone on your list. For the makeup lovers, treat them to a set of 12 cult-fave mini lipsticks from MAC and save a cool $100, or gift them an assortment of Milk Makeup’s top products for only $52. Skincare junkies will be over-the-moon with a Glow Essentials kit from Caudalie, which includes their cult-status popular Beauty Elixir, a cleanser and a mask for under $60. And for the person—like your boyfriend’s mother—who you never know what to buy, an impressive assortment of bath and body goods from The Body Shop will only set you back $45.

Feast your eyes on the 31 hottest beauty gift sets of the year, with savings so good you’ll also want to buy every single one of them for yourself. We won’t judge.

Shop Beauty Gift Sets with Major Value

1 / 31

Beautycounter

Save: $50

Mini Lip Gloss Vault, $119 (value $169), beautycounter.com
