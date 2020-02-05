The Valentine's Day Gifts FLARE Editors Actually Want

Boo or no boo, we all deserve a little something on February 14. Hopefully most of us know to bypass cliché Valentine’s Day gifts like chocolates and over-the-top lingerie, but that still leaves a world of options. Whether you’re wondering what to get to get your significant other or want to treat yourself, we’ve got great Valentine’s Day gifts to get your gears turning.
Browse the stuff FLARE editors are craving below—and start brainstorming how to best romance your other half (or yourself) with material goods.
Actually Good Valentine's Day Gifts
Kotn Crew Sock
This love day I'm choosing to give myself the gift of comfort, and the sexiest thing of all: practicality. I'm constantly either losing socks or staring at my no-longer white ones with disdain, so this V-Day I'm going to invest in my twinkle toes and make sure they're the comfiest they can be. Kotn is a sustainable Canadian company that works with and sources their cotton from local farmers in Egypt, which makes my decision to purchase from them even easier. —Katherine Singh, assistant editor
Crew Sock, $12, kotn.com