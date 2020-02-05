The Valentine's Day Gifts FLARE Editors Actually Want

Boo or no boo, we all deserve a little something on February 14. Hopefully most of us know to bypass cliché Valentine’s Day gifts like chocolates and over-the-top lingerie, but that still leaves a world of options. Whether you’re wondering what to get to get your significant other or want to treat yourself, we’ve got great Valentine’s Day gifts to get your gears turning.

Read this next: 8 Valentine’s Day Activities That Aren’t Lame

Browse the stuff FLARE editors are craving below—and start brainstorming how to best romance your other half (or yourself) with material goods.