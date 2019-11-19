27 Gifts That Will Seriously Work for Anyone on Your List

Halloween is dunzo, it’s already snowing in many parts of the country and, if you listen closely, Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas is You” can be heard faintly in corners of every office across the nation. Which, per the lyrics of that iconic song, means it’s time to start planning the perfect holiday gifties for everyone on your listy.

If you haven’t gotten around to making a checklist and are in need of a little inspiration on what to get, no sweat. We’ve rounded up festive ideas that’ll work for legit anyone on your list, both naughty and nice. From your always-on-the-go brother-in-law to your clean beauty-obsessed boss to your yogi neighbour, there’s seriously something for everyone in this round-up of thoughtful yet highly coveted picks. Our rule of thumb: Forget socks and hum-drum coffee mugs, instead opt for a luxe candle that smells like you’ve entered the woods, a sleek fitness tracking watch or a dreamy weighted blanket.

Scroll through our guide to prezzies guaranteed to spark hella joy. It’s time to start shopping, y’all.