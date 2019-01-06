All the Best Looks on the Golden Globes 2019 Red Carpet

It is only January 6, but here we are, welcoming you to the official start of the 2019 awards season. Kicking things off is Golden Globes night, which is essentially just a rambunctious party for TV and movie’s elite. The show itself is bound to be eventful with the unexpected combo of Canadian starlet Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg hosting, and exciting noms for groundbreaking movies like Crazy Rich Asians and Black Panther. Plus, Idris Elba. Enough said.

But, while the awards are entertaining, the real show happens on the red carpet. We’re talking glitz, glamour, and with Lady Gaga in attendance this year, a guaranteed dose of fashion draaaaama. This year, the triple threat served it to us in the form of stunning custom Valentino, Regina King totally killed it in sparkling Alberta Ferretti, and Chrissy Metz showed Canadian designer Tanya Taylor some love yet again, and looked damn good doing it.

Along with Lady Gaga’s amazing gown (and hair, and shoes), a crop of celebs were feeling blue this year, with Dakota Fanning in an icy hue, and Allison Janney in the most gorgeous shade of aqua. Stunner Gemma Chan went with marine navy, and Lupita Nyong’o’s cobalt blue Calvin Klein dripped in crystals. A few hits of gold and yellow stood out, too. See Claire Foy in a buttery shade, Rachel Brosnahan looking like pure sunshine, and Bohemian Rhapsody actor Lucy Boynton looked ’70s glam in her gown. And serious props to Anne Hathaway, who took a risk with that leopard print Elie Saab that 100 per cent paid off.

Click through the gallery below to peep all our favourite looks from the Golden Globes 2019 red carpet.

(Photo: Getty Images) Lena Waithe looks dapper as hell in this Prada suit, and you know we loved that she paired it with a turtleneck instead of a shirt.

