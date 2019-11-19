23 Gifts That Give Back This Holiday Season

Even with the stress of the holidays and trying to find the *perfect* thing for everyone you love, when it comes down to it, the process of actually giving a gift is pretty great. What’s better than watching someone’s face light up when they open something you carefully selected just for them? Honestly very little, that’s what. But what makes the gift-giving experience even more special is when it has an added element of giving back to the community or the planet, too. And with the world in the current state that it’s in (read: bleak), there are tons of brands that are doing their part to support causes that legit make a difference.

From a T-shirt that supports anti-bullying campaigns and a surfboard that contributes to cleaning up shorelines to a skincare set that helps empower women, there are amazing gifts that give back 2019 for everyone on your list. Bonus: a lot of them are Canadian-made.

Read on to find 23 philanthropic picks that’ll benefit the greater good—and make you feel extra generous this holiday season.