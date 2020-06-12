Yes, You Need an Enormous Scrunchie

A new pair of crisp white sneakers. A fresh and breezy linen dress. A cheeky pair of Canadian-designed earrings to spice up your daily Zoom calls. These things might seem superficial, but I’m a firm believer in the mood-boosting power of these sartorial cuties. And you know what’s sparking serious joy in my WFH life right now? An absolutely giant scrunchie. Whether it’s a bountiful organza extravaganza or a sumptuous silk scrunchie, bigger is definitely better.

Shop 12 big-ass scrunchies, ranging from pleasantly plump to obnoxiously ginormous, here.

Shop Giant Scrunchies Shop Giant Scrunchies 1 / 12 Oak + Fort Hair Tie 5094, Brown, $18, ca.oakandfort.com