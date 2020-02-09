The French Manicure Is Back According to the 2020 Oscars Red Carpet

If you thought the return of *super* low-rise jeans was the most surprising early aughts trend to make a comeback in 2020, then hold your horses because the 2020 Oscars red carpet is here to prove you wrong.

While the February 9 Oscars red carpet was pretty lukewarm gown-wise, several famous ladies gave us a glimpse into potentially the biggest new beauty trend of 2020, and seriously colour-us surprised, because it’s the french-tipped manicure. And in the infamous words of Paris Hilton (an OG lover of the trend):

We first spotted this ultimate #TBT on the super gorge nails of Penelope Cruz, who stormed the carpet in a pretty meh dress while being interviewed by Billie Porter. But just as we were about to hit snooze, we saw her precious fingerlings wrapped around her microphone, daring to bare a LONG, SQUARE TIPPED FRENCH MANI. *gasps*

And as our managing editor Jennifer Berry said, “My 18-year-old Abercrombie loving-self is screaming.” And, frankly, so are we.

But Cruz wasn’t alone. Also taking a cue from the early aughts was two-time Oscar nominee and apparent BFF with Timothée Chalamet, Margot Robbie, who walked the red carpet with a shorter version of the iconic french mani.

And we seriously love it all. Is this the definition of chaotic good? Not since Jennifer Lopez played a Bronx-area stripper and bamboozler in Hustlers has the french-tipped nail had more of a moment and, frankly, it deserves it. Forget cute designs and a solid colour; frankly, those are trash. No other nail trend simultaneously says “I’m a classy bitch” and “I watch re-runs of The Sweet Life” quite like the french manicure. It’s universally flattering, and in an already chaotic awards season, we honestly shouldn’t expect anything else.

In conclusion, we love it.