Meet Your New Favourite One-and-Done Spring Wardrobe Saver

Listen: We all lead very busy lives. So finding an outfit that takes basically no effort to throw together in the morning is key. But lest you fall into the infamous turtleneck-and-jeans trap favoured by Silicon Valley big wigs, we’re here to present a much more stylish—and even more utilitarian—mindless outfit option. Enter: the flight suit.

Inspired by (you guessed it) military pilots, flight suits are the grown-up, fashion-girl answer to yesteryear’s jumpsuit or romper. Like its more *ahem* mainstream counterparts, it’s a perfect layering piece that takes the guesswork out of transitional winter-to-spring dressing. Throw on a flight suit with a pair of sneakers, a jean jacket and a fanny pack, and you’re brunch-date ready in no time. Swap out your sneaks for heels and a bold lip, and you’re good to go for a night out. Or, if you’re feeling inspired by Lupita Nyong’o’s mega creepy character in Us, pair a red flight suit with flat gladiator sandals. Just leave your super sharp scissors at home, k?

Whatever your wardrobe MO, a flight suit will fit right in. Scroll through for 12 options that’ll solve all your springtime dressing woes.

Urban Outfitters

Rose Utility Jumpsuit, $99, urbanoutfitters.com

Topshop

Utility Zip Boiler Suit, $103, topshop.com

Rachel Comey

Glitch Jumpsuit, $601, shopbop.com

Mira Mikati

Appliquéd Cotton-twill Jumpsuit, $983, net-a-porter.com

M.I.H Jeans

Margot Floral-print Corduroy Jumpsuit, $520, matchesfashion.com

Iris Denim

Shy Boy Jumpsuit, $295, irisdenim.com

Horses Atelier

Belted Field Suit, $415, horsesatelier.com

Dagg & Stacey

Finch Jumpsuit, $215, victoireboutique.com

H&M

Linen-blend Jumpsuit, $99, hm.com

New Look Curve

Collar Jumpsuit, $37, asos.com

LF Markey

Danny Longsleeve Boiler Suit, $313, lfmarkey.com

Priscilla Ono x Eloquii

Utility Jumpsuit, $173, eloquii.com

