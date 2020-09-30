Fleece Sweaters That Are As Cute As They Are Functional

Because you need something cozy and fluffy to get you through the cooler months

Step aside, Cottagecore. Hikercore, with its luxuriously flouffy fleece and shaggy sherpa pieces, is here to save you from the autumn blues. And while you don’t even need to hike (or even leave the house) to enjoy these stylish but functional fleece sweaters, the second wave of COVID-19 *might* inspire you to take up a new outdoorsy hobby. (I started voluntarily kayaking—kayaking!—this summer so anything is possible.) Whether you’re slipping into your Patagonia fleece for a neighbourhood coffee run or socially distanced mountain climb, soul-soothing coziness is always a good choice.

Shop our favourite fleece sweaters here.

