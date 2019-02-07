9 Feminist Lingerie Brands to Put on Your V-Day Wish List

Fortnight Lingerie

Ivy Seamless Bodysuit, $168, fortnightlingerie.com

This made-in-Toronto label has a loyal following for its elegant pieces that strike the balance between style and comfort in the perfect fit. Founder Christina Remenyi recently opened Fortnight’s first retail space on the city’s West Queen West where you can find the full treasure trove of her offerings, including lingerie, bodysuits, slips, sleepwear and swimwear in her entire size range.