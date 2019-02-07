9 Feminist Lingerie Brands to Put on Your V-Day Wish List

Long gone are the days when lingerie had the primary function of attracting the male gaze. In 2019, sisters are doing it for themselves, creating underthings that support, enhance and delight the wearer. Here are nine female-led lingerie brands that put women first.
Fortnight Lingerie
Ivy Seamless Bodysuit, $168, fortnightlingerie.com
This made-in-Toronto label has a loyal following for its elegant pieces that strike the balance between style and comfort in the perfect fit. Founder Christina Remenyi recently opened Fortnight’s first retail space on the city’s West Queen West where you can find the full treasure trove of her offerings, including lingerie, bodysuits, slips, sleepwear and swimwear in her entire size range.
