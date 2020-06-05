20+ Sweet Father’s Day Gifts with Even Sweeter Shipping Deals

Father’s Day is on the horizon and while this year’s festivities may look a little different due to COVID-19, there’s still plenty of time to shop for the dad, husband, brother or father figure in your life. Because they too deserve a day to feel extra-special with thoughtful gifts that are *thankfully* available online, and won’t break the bank on shipping and duty costs.

Now we know what you’re thinking: What do you get the guy who wants for nothing? (Or, in my dad’s case, is picky as hell to the point where every year I contemplate taking him to Costco, the only place that makes him feel alive.) Fear not! We’ve got you covered with awesome gifts to make dad feel mad appreciated.

Read this next: All the Virtual Pride Events Happening in Canada This June

Whether you’ve got yourself a tech dad, sports enthusiast or a business zaddy, we have every type of pops covered with our list of tricked-out picks that don’t involve aimlessly strolling the aisles of a big box store. From grooming tools to keep papi looking sharp and useful tech that’ll both sanitize and charge his phone to a bike to explore the great outdoors, these no-brainer Father’s Day gifts celebrate every kind of dad.

To show the father figures in our lives how much we care, here are more than 20 Father’s Day gifts 2020 with easy (and often free) Canadian shipping. Even if you’re short on time, these ideas are sure to make it to dad’s doorstep by June 21.

Scroll through our favourite gifts to make pops smile this Father’s Day.