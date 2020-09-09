Fall Jacket Trends That Make Sense For Right Now

With WFH and general pandemic living, your wardrobe needs no doubt look a little different this fall. But whether you’re back to work IRL or still hunkered down in your home office, one type of garment still stands as a cool-weather essential. We’re talkin’ jackets! Need an easy style to pull you together for a last-minute Zoom meeting? Or smart buy that will make your commute a little more comfy? Here are five fall jackets that make sense for our current times.

The oversized blazer

Meet fall’s work wardrobe lifesaver. You can throw on an oversized blazer for each and every Zoom or IRL meeting, because the new reality of work hasn’t diminished a blazer’s ability to make it look like you’re on top of things. This season, choose an oversize cut. You’ll appear polished while benefitting from first-rate comfort, an essential factor for being video-ready from your kitchen table, couch or bedroom corner. And, the sooner you recognize that this versatile jacket doesn’t demand much outfit planning, the better. Layered over simple basics, like a T-shirt or hoodie, or more elevated pieces (think: silky top or printed dress) an oversized blazer will quickly prove to be a versatile investment.

Leith Windowpane Check Boyfriend Blazer, $75, nordstrom.ca

RW&Co. Loose Fit Faux Double-Breasted Boucle Blazer, $170, rw-co.com

Wilfred Cherrelle Jacket, $228, aritzia.com

The updated trench

Fact: At this point in the pandemic we’re all familiar with days spent in a mish-mash of pyjamas and sweats. No judgement here! And no need to change the habit, because the trench coat has your back. Designed with clean lines and a lengthy silhouette, the classic outerwear style is fall’s greatest cover-up. Fresh tweaks on the traditional look for 2020 include richer tones, sleek textures or hardware accents. Scoop one up as the instant disguise for whatever your #OOTD is compiled of, and trust that your impromptu coffee break or grocery run has never looked so good.

Hilary MacMillan Faux Leather Maroon Trench, $325, hilarymacmillan.com

Joe Fresh Plaid Trench Coat, $69, joefresh.com

Gap Trench Coat, $148 (reg.$228), gapcanada.ca

The lite puffer

Summer is closing down, but the good news is that there’s still ample time to enjoy the great outdoors. You just need the proper attire, and a lightweight puffer tops the list. Providing warmth against brisk temps, without the bulk of a full-on parka, a thin puffer jacket is a must-have for many. Seriously consider this smart buy if you’re a regular at the dog park, committed to logging daily steps or squeezing in one last camping trip. A lightweight puffer is also a double-duty essential: Slip it on now by itself for autumnal sojourns and, later this year, use it as a layer under heavier coats when you-know-what comes.

Topshop Rose Pink Padded Puffer Jacket, $86, topshop.com

Old Navy Go-H2O Water-Resistant Narrow Channel Puffer Jacket, $65, oldnavy.ca

Universal Standard Kanda Puffer, $264, universalstandard.com

The shacket

What happens when the ease of a utilitarian shirt meets the hardiness of a jacket? A shacket! Satisfying the needs of fall’s quarantine wardrobe, a shacket promises to feel good as you rise ’n’ grind but will also pull its weight for appearances beyond your front door. An effortless accompaniment to all the bottom-half basic—from leggings to track pants and jeans—a shacket in a wool-blend, corduroy or denim is primed for heavy rotation. This is where casual-chic lives for the rest of the year.

H&M Long Shacket, $70, hm.com/ca

Everlane The Denim Chore Jacket, $132, everlane.com

The cozy crop

Feeling like the warm hug we all need right now, cozy cropped jackets are the feel-good garment of fall. Moto and bomber styles have been reimagined in plush textures like sustainably-sourced alpaca, synthetic suede and faux shearling. Soft shades lead the pack (but, yes, you’ll still spot black options), and the silhouette has also changed. Fall’s best cozy ’n’ cropped jackets favour a roomier, less restrictive shape that makes way for a chunky knit. From every angle the updates to these iconic styles are more laidback, but the love-it-forever vibe still runs strong.

Sentaler Moto Jacket with Signature Double Collar, $1,495, sentaler.ca

Soia & Kyo Linnea Faux Sherpa Jacket with Moto Collar, $395, soiakyo.com

Cropped Jacket, $40, winners.ca for store locations