Your Ultimate Fall Shoe and Boot Guide

50 pairs, 5 trends, infinite joy

by

Alright, listen up—this fall, there are five major footwear trends to rule them all. This very scientifically rendered (i.e. we pored over hundreds of runway detail shots) list consists of: cowboy boots, square-toe shapes, metallics, animal print and platform styles.

Indeed, the fall 2019 runways were stacked with footwear that has major PERSONALITY—and we couldn’t be more excited for the season to finally be here so we can take these puppies for a spin.

We’ve rounded up 50 perfect pairs—for every budget—that’ll keep your tootsies warm and your outfits smokin’ all through fall.

Cowboy

Coconuts by Matisse

Defy Western Chelsea Bootie, $125, shop.nordstrom.com

Square-Toe

Charles & Keith

Square Toe D'Orsay Loafers, US$43, charleskeith.com

Metallic

H&M

Sneakers, $40, hm.com

Animal Print

Dolce Vita

Gail Loafers, US$130, anthropologie.com

Platform

John Fluevog

Mega Munster Original Baroque Platform Heel, US$399, fluevog.com

