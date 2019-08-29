Your Ultimate Fall Shoe and Boot Guide

Alright, listen up—this fall, there are five major footwear trends to rule them all. This very scientifically rendered (i.e. we pored over hundreds of runway detail shots) list consists of: cowboy boots, square-toe shapes, metallics, animal print and platform styles.

Indeed, the fall 2019 runways were stacked with footwear that has major PERSONALITY—and we couldn’t be more excited for the season to finally be here so we can take these puppies for a spin.

We’ve rounded up 50 perfect pairs—for every budget—that’ll keep your tootsies warm and your outfits smokin’ all through fall.

Cowboy Cowboy Boots 1 / 10 Coconuts by Matisse Defy Western Chelsea Bootie, $125, shop.nordstrom.com

Square-Toe Square-Toe Fall Shoes 1 / 10 Charles & Keith Square Toe D'Orsay Loafers, US$43, charleskeith.com

Metallic Metallic Fall Shoes 1 / 10 H&M Sneakers, $40, hm.com

Animal Print Animal Print Fall Shoes 1 / 10 Dolce Vita Gail Loafers, US$130, anthropologie.com

Platform Platform Fall Shoes 1 / 10 John Fluevog Mega Munster Original Baroque Platform Heel, US$399, fluevog.com

