26 of the Most Luxe Gifts to Give (or Just Wish For) this Holiday Season

The holidays are right around the corner and, TBH, it’s never too early to start making a list, envisioning a bomb-ass wrapping-paper scheme or getting ahead of a crowded mall situation. Yet despite enough careful planning and parking-lot tactics, even the most seasoned gifter can often feel stumped by that one individual who’s impossible to shop for, with *cough* expensive taste.
If you’re on the lookout for luxe gifts to impress, say, a jet-setting parent who’s never in the same place for too long, a sleek colleague who rolls into work with a Prada clutch in tow, or a fancy pants friend whose face is drenched in La Mer, fear not. We’ve got you covered with a selection of power purchases sure to solidify *worlds greatest gift giver* status. Think The Devil Wears Prada’s Miranda Priestly pre-approved finds to fa-la-la-la-love. Because your favourite peeps deserve to get a little spoiled.
From a fridge full of coveted beauty products to a posh pair of party-ready boots, these prezzies are seriously chic. Ball out and scroll through our curated array of over-the-top presents—ideal for anyone looking to achieve a venti-sized dose of glamour beneath the tree.
Shop the Most Luxe Gifts
Hammam Spa by Céla (new location in Toronto's Bayview Village)
Indulge Package (4.5 hours of relaxation including the hammam steam ritual, black gold scrub, 60 minute Swedish massage, signature pedicure, signature manicure and spa lunch), $420, hammamspa.ca