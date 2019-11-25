26 of the Most Luxe Gifts to Give (or Just Wish For) this Holiday Season

The holidays are right around the corner and, TBH, it’s never too early to start making a list, envisioning a bomb-ass wrapping-paper scheme or getting ahead of a crowded mall situation. Yet despite enough careful planning and parking-lot tactics, even the most seasoned gifter can often feel stumped by that one individual who’s impossible to shop for, with *cough* expensive taste.

If you’re on the lookout for luxe gifts to impress, say, a jet-setting parent who’s never in the same place for too long, a sleek colleague who rolls into work with a Prada clutch in tow, or a fancy pants friend whose face is drenched in La Mer, fear not. We’ve got you covered with a selection of power purchases sure to solidify *worlds greatest gift giver* status. Think The Devil Wears Prada’s Miranda Priestly pre-approved finds to fa-la-la-la-love. Because your favourite peeps deserve to get a little spoiled.

From a fridge full of coveted beauty products to a posh pair of party-ready boots, these prezzies are seriously chic. Ball out and scroll through our curated array of over-the-top presents—ideal for anyone looking to achieve a venti-sized dose of glamour beneath the tree.