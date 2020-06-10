10 Nail Art Ideas We’re Stealing From Instagram for Our Next DIY Mani

With nail salons across the country closed for the foreseeable future, there’s never been a better time to take our manicures into our own hands. If you’ve already mastered gel polish removal and salon-quality manis, why not give one of these simple nail art ideas a try? All you need to get started is a bottle of polish and a bobby pin.

From new takes on classic French tips to minimalist dots and whimsical brushstrokes, these are the prettiest (and easiest!) nail art designs you can DIY at home this spring.

French Update

Classic French tips are back, with a twist! Whether it’s a pop of neon or a thin, half-moon line painted on with a nail art brush, unexpected accents give this timeless design a fresh new look. To create the perfect tip, try stick-on stencils.

Negative Space

Playing with negative space is a foolproof way to experiment with nail art. Instead of painting your whole nail in a bold colour, let your sheer base shine through in places. To give your mani that glossy gel polish finish, seal it with a high-shine top coat. Read this next: Now’s the Perfect Time to Learn to Use Press-On Nails

Minimalist Dots

This minimalist design is a great starting point for nail art newbies. All you need is two polish shades of your choosing (one for the base, one for the dots) and a dotting tool. For a chic, barely there version that’s impossible to mess up, use a clear base coat as your background. Pro tip: If you don’t have a dotting tool on hand, the end of a bobby pin works just as well.

Line Drawings