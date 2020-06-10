10 Nail Art Ideas We’re Stealing From Instagram for Our Next DIY Mani

With nail salons across the country closed for the foreseeable future, there’s never been a better time to take our manicures into our own hands. If you’ve already mastered gel polish removal and salon-quality manis, why not give one of these simple nail art ideas a try? All you need to get started is a bottle of polish and a bobby pin.
From new takes on classic French tips to minimalist dots and whimsical brushstrokes, these are the prettiest (and easiest!) nail art designs you can DIY at home this spring.
French Update
Classic French tips are back, with a twist! Whether it’s a pop of neon or a thin, half-moon line painted on with a nail art brush, unexpected accents give this timeless design a fresh new look. To create the perfect tip, try stick-on stencils.
Negative Space
Playing with negative space is a foolproof way to experiment with nail art. Instead of painting your whole nail in a bold colour, let your sheer base shine through in places. To give your mani that glossy gel polish finish, seal it with a high-shine top coat.
Minimalist Dots
This minimalist design is a great starting point for nail art newbies. All you need is two polish shades of your choosing (one for the base, one for the dots) and a dotting tool. For a chic, barely there version that’s impossible to mess up, use a clear base coat as your background.
Pro tip: If you don’t have a dotting tool on hand, the end of a bobby pin works just as well.
Line Drawings
All you need to recreate this high-impact design by Vancouver-based nail artist and CND Ambassador Winnie Huang is a fine nail art brush. “Invest in a good striped brush, it makes all the difference when painting on fine lines,” she says.
To make your swirly lines pop, opt for a sheer base colour.
Tonal Ombré
Give your pastel manicure an edge this spring with gradient shades. Anything goes, but the key to an ultra-polished result is to pick shades in a similar tones.
Flower Power
Nothing says spring like fresh blooms. Don’t be fooled by how advanced this dainty daisy design looks—it can easily be done with a few pastels shades and a brush (or a bobby pin and a lot of patience!).
Stitched Tips
This clever nail art trick gives bare tips a fashion-forward update in seconds. Thanks to the short, stitch-like lines, you don’t need a steady hand to pull off this simple design.
Brushstrokes
This pretty pastel design is done by layering different polish shades over a sheer base by slowly drag your polish brush across the nail and fluttering it up for a brushstroke effect. The key? Making sure there’s just a tiny amount of polish on your brush. Be sure to let each shade dry completely before applying the next.
Graphic Designs
When it comes to bold, graphic tips, let your imagination run wild with a mix of shades of shapes. It’s all about letting negative space shine!
Honeycomb
All you need to recreate this sweet nail art look at home is a few bottles of nail polish, a fine brush…and a very steady hand. Add a coat of sheer, sparky polish to the nails that you want to draw the honeycomb on to give the look even more dimension.