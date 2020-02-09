Olivia Colman Goes Blonde At The Oscars

You know what they say: new year, new ’do! And celebs are taking that super seriously. We’re just over a week into 2020 and already several of our faves have chopped or dyed their hair. From celebrities like Miley Cyrus embracing the mullet to Kristen Stewart’s enduring commitment to the genderless haircut trend (but blonder!), stars are ready to let their hair do the talking in 2020—and we’re ready to listen.

It’s a whole new world when it comes to celeb locks, but this 2019 rule remains: You should 100% get bangs.

Olivia Colman

There’s no better time to make a new hair debut than on the red carpet for the biggest night in Hollywood. The Crown’s Olivia Colman walked the Oscars red carpet on February 9 with voluminous sleeves, a bit of bling and a new blonde ’do! The switch up is a refreshing change for the usually brunette actor and she pulls it off like a true *cough* queen *cough.*

Barbie Ferreira

It looks like 2020 is set to be the year of the celeb mullet! Only days after singer Miley Cyrus debuted her much shorter 10-90, Euphoria actor Barbie Ferreira followed suit. Ferreira, already no stranger to a chic bob, debuted her shortest and edgiest look yet on her Instagram stories. In the post, Ferreira also gave a shout-out to her hairdresser, Laurie Heaps, for the cool, choppy mullet. We’re absolutely ~euphoric~ over this hair change. And TBH, it might even be better than Miley’s?!

Timothée Chalamet

He (along with Charlize Theron) made the bowl cut chic in 2019, and now it seems like Timmy is trying to make the 15th century moustache a thing. Since the start of the New Year, the Little Women actor has been spotted walking around New York and attending galas with a very special +1: his new moustache/goatee combo. Photographed at the National Board of Review Gala on January 8, Chalamet’s newest facial addition was on full display, and does anyone else get some serious Renaissance painting vibes from his new look? TBH, I don’t hate it. Winter is offish here, and we wouldn’t want our beloved Timmy’s precious face to freeze.

Honestly, this ‘stache was a missed opportunity for Little Women.

Kristen Stewart

Stepping out for the premiere of her new film Underwater, Kristen Stewart’s typically edgy locks were even more punk-looking than usual thanks to a trim by stylist Adir Abergel and a little more bleach. We are here for her blonder ’do! Stewart is no stranger to the genderless haircut, and we have a feeling we’ll be seeing a lot more KStew-inspired cuts popping up on some of our fave celebs.

Miley Cyrus

On January 6, the singer took to Instagram to show off much shorter locks in a series of three Instagram posts sharing the hairstyle change while teasing forthcoming new music. “New Hair. New Year. NEW MUSIC!,” the “Mother’s Daughter” singer captioned the posts. The shaggy cut is a shorter-version of the very popular (but controversial) mullet Cyrus debuted in November 2019, and if the number of posts gracing Cyrus’s feed are anything to go off of, she’s defs feeling her new look.

Not only is Cyrus’s new hairdo a nod to her dad’s famous mullet, it also reminds us (and a ton of fans in the comments) of another badass female rockstar, singer Joan Jett. Musician @thisiswatt commented “Cherry Bomb” on one of the posts, referencing the title of one of Jett’s most famous songs. Model @willam had a similar idea, commenting “Runaways vibes. Happy 2020!” on the same post (a reference to Jett’s 1970s-era band, The Runaways).

Does this new look mean we can expect a more of a rocker vibe from Cyrus’s 2020 music?

