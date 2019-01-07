Did Chris Messina’s New Blonde ’Do Take Him From Danny to Daddy?

As the saying goes: “New year, new ’do”—and celebrities take that really seriously. Whether they’re re-inventing themselves for a role, post-baby, pre-wedding or just pulling a Kylie Jenner (a.k.a. changing their hair colour the way some people change underwear), celebs from the A to Z list are sure to make some big hair decisions in 2019. And we can’t wait.

Kicking things off, two celeb new hair transformations at the Golden Globes 2019 red carpet caught our eye—and blew up our timeline. Yes, we’re talking about Chris Messina and Mother Monster herself.

Here is the low down on their new looks and stay tuned (and make sure to save for your stylist) as we continue to update the best celeb hairstyles of 2019.

Chris Messina

Actor Chris Messina (of The Mindy Project and Sharp Objects fame) surprised fans at the 2019 Golden Globes, stepping out with platinum locks. With his new look, the normally brunette actor joins a growing list of celebs, including Kylie Jenner, Hilary Duff and Pete Davidson, testing out the theory that blondes have more fun.

The moment Messina walked out on the carpet, the internet was shook, and hella thirsty.

Chris Messina looks like he broke my heart in junior high, high school, and one last time during my sophomore year in college https://t.co/zcE979kTr3 — Britt Stephens (@brittsteps) January 6, 2019

The actor has always been hunky, but has he *officially* joined Steve Carrell as a full on #Zaddy? Some people in the FLARE office were in full support of Messina’s golden locks, saying that dear sexy Danny can pull off anything. Others were convinced that this is the look of a Zayn Malik-inspired mid-life crisis.

According to a tweet by Good Morning America producer Tony Morrison, Messina’s switch up is most likely work related. The actor is set to star in the upcoming DC film Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) as villain Victor Zsasz. If that’s the case, let’s just say he makes being bad look real good.

Lady Gaga

We’re gaga over this look! The A Star Is Born actor opted for a bold new ’do for her first walk on the Golden Globes red carpet, taking her normally blonde mane from frosted to frosty blue. Never one to shy away from a bold fashion statement, the singer matched her new blue locks to her periwinkle gown, which gave everyone major Judy Garland vibes, completing a head-to-toe look worthy of a star.

