The humble cardigan is having its moment in the spotlight—remember Katie Holmes’ viral cashmere moment? Far from stuffy, the timeless knit is a flattering and practical wardrobe staple that’s perfect for layering. Opt for a style that’s cinched at the waist for a polished look, or go cool and casual with an oversized version—no matter how you wear it, it will bring a cozy vibe to your look.

Cute Cardigans 25 Cute Cardigans 1 / 25 H&M Boxy Wool-blend Cardigan, $70, hm.com