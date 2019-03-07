Fashion & Beauty

Here Are This Year’s Nominees for the Canadian Arts and Fashion Awards

From Meghan Markle’s favourites to up-and-coming designers, here are all the CAFA hopefuls

Tara MacInnis
The sixth annual Canadian Arts and Fashion Awards are taking place on May 30, and today in Toronto CAFA’s co-founders Vicky Milner and Brittney Kelleher announced all of the 2019 nominees and honorees.

Fashion and art curator Thierry-Maxime Loriot, who worked with Mario Testino and Giorgio Armani, will receive the 2019 Vanguard Award; the 2019 Outstanding Achievement Award will go to photographer Douglas Kirkland, who shot the likes of Marilyn Monroe, Audrey Hepburn and Andy Warhol; and Brother Vellies founder and creative director Aurora James will receive the 2019 International Canadian Designer Award.

This year also marks the return of the Suzanne Rogers Designer Grant for International Development, given to a Canadian designer or brand that has experienced a significant amount of growth over the past year. The winner will be awarded $20,000 to help them expand their business into international markets.

There are also two new categories this year: Makeup Artist of the Year and Hair Artist of the Year. Read on for all the CAFA nominees in each of the 17 categories.

The Womenswear Designer of the Year Award:

Ellie Mae Studios
Greta Constantine
LINE
Sid Neigum
UNTTLD

The Menswear Designer of the Year Award:

Christopher Bates
Frank And Oak
Raised by Wolves
18 Waits

The Swarovski Award for Emerging Talent, Fashion:

Nominee Andrew Coimbra

École de Pensée
Kathryn Bowen
Marie-Ève Lecavalier
NONIE
Andrew Coimbra

The Swarovski Award for Emerging Talent, Accessories:

Nominee Warren Steven Scott

Corey Moranis
Warren Steven Scott
Angela Mitchell
Jessica Bedard
JY Gao

The Accessory Designer of the Year Award:

Pyrrha
Mejuri
Dean Davidson
Matt & Nat
Biko

The Outerwear Brand of the Year Award:

Nominee and founder of Sentaler, Bojana Sentaler

Kanuk
Mackage
Moose Knuckles
Nobis
Sentaler

The Joe Fresh Fashion Innovation Award:

Nominees and co-founders of Mejuri, Noura Sakkijha and Justine Lançon

Mejuri
Focals by North
Tiary
TypeSift

The Simons Fashion Design Student Award:

Cynthia Leung
Marie-Eve Aubry
Marysol Kim
Meron Kebebe
Justine Woods

The Image Maker of the Year Award:

Carlyle Routh
D. Picard
Greg Swales
Max Abadian
Owen Bruce

The Stylist of the Year Award:

Cary Tauben
Corey Ng
Juliana Schiavinatto
Nadia Pizzimenti
Randy Smith

The Fresh Face of the Year Award:

Alyssah Paccoud
Cami You-Ten
Krow Kian
Mathieu Simoneau
Sara Kemper

The Model of the Year Award:

Hannah Donker
Judith Maria Bradley
Mae Lapres
Rachel Roberts
Tasha Tilberg

The Fashion Impact Award:

With Love Darling
Ron White Shoes
Sarah Jay
Brave Soles
Matt & Nat
Wuxly Movement

The Digital Fashion Influencer of the Year Award:

Nominee Dani Roche (Photo: Nathan Cyprys)

Fecal Matter
Grece Ghanem
Julia Mateian
Kayla Seah
Dani Roche

The H&M Sustainability Award:

Eliza Faulkner
Preloved
Kotn
Frank And Oak

Makeup Artist of the Year Award:

Hung Vanngo told us how to achieve the perfect celeb-inspired smoky eye
Nominee Hung Vanngo (Photo: Courtesy Marc Jacobs Beauty)

Grace Lee
Hung Vanngo
Leslie-Ann Thomson
Nicolas Blanchet
Simone Otis

Hair Artist of the Year Award:

Andrew Ly
David D’Amours
Harry Josh
Kirsten Klontz
Matthew Collins

