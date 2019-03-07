Here Are This Year’s Nominees for the Canadian Arts and Fashion Awards

The sixth annual Canadian Arts and Fashion Awards are taking place on May 30, and today in Toronto CAFA’s co-founders Vicky Milner and Brittney Kelleher announced all of the 2019 nominees and honorees.
Fashion and art curator Thierry-Maxime Loriot, who worked with Mario Testino and Giorgio Armani, will receive the 2019 Vanguard Award; the 2019 Outstanding Achievement Award will go to photographer Douglas Kirkland, who shot the likes of Marilyn Monroe, Audrey Hepburn and Andy Warhol; and Brother Vellies founder and creative director Aurora James will receive the 2019 International Canadian Designer Award.
This year also marks the return of the Suzanne Rogers Designer Grant for International Development, given to a Canadian designer or brand that has experienced a significant amount of growth over the past year. The winner will be awarded $20,000 to help them expand their business into international markets.
There are also two new categories this year: Makeup Artist of the Year and Hair Artist of the Year. Read on for all the CAFA nominees in each of the 17 categories.
The Womenswear Designer of the Year Award:
Ellie Mae Studios
Greta Constantine
LINE
Sid Neigum
UNTTLD
The Menswear Designer of the Year Award:
Christopher Bates
Frank And Oak
Raised by Wolves
18 Waits
The Swarovski Award for Emerging Talent, Fashion:
École de Pensée
Kathryn Bowen
Marie-Ève Lecavalier
NONIE
Andrew Coimbra
The Swarovski Award for Emerging Talent, Accessories:
Corey Moranis
Warren Steven Scott
Angela Mitchell
Jessica Bedard
JY Gao
The Accessory Designer of the Year Award:
Pyrrha
Mejuri
Dean Davidson
Matt & Nat
Biko
The Outerwear Brand of the Year Award:
Kanuk
Mackage
Moose Knuckles
Nobis
Sentaler
The Joe Fresh Fashion Innovation Award:
Mejuri
Focals by North
Tiary
TypeSift
The Simons Fashion Design Student Award:
Cynthia Leung
Marie-Eve Aubry
Marysol Kim
Meron Kebebe
Justine Woods
The Image Maker of the Year Award:
Carlyle Routh
D. Picard
Greg Swales
Max Abadian
Owen Bruce
The Stylist of the Year Award:
Cary Tauben
Corey Ng
Juliana Schiavinatto
Nadia Pizzimenti
Randy Smith
The Fresh Face of the Year Award:
Alyssah Paccoud
Cami You-Ten
Krow Kian
Mathieu Simoneau
Sara Kemper
The Model of the Year Award:
Hannah Donker
Judith Maria Bradley
Mae Lapres
Rachel Roberts
Tasha Tilberg
The Fashion Impact Award:
With Love Darling
Ron White Shoes
Sarah Jay
Brave Soles
Matt & Nat
Wuxly Movement
The Digital Fashion Influencer of the Year Award:
Fecal Matter
Grece Ghanem
Julia Mateian
Kayla Seah
Dani Roche
The H&M Sustainability Award:
Eliza Faulkner
Preloved
Kotn
Frank And Oak
Makeup Artist of the Year Award:
Grace Lee
Hung Vanngo
Leslie-Ann Thomson
Nicolas Blanchet
Simone Otis
Hair Artist of the Year Award:
Andrew Ly
David D’Amours
Harry Josh
Kirsten Klontz
Matthew Collins
Related:
50+ Glam Looks from the 2018 CAFA Red Carpet and Reception
The 2018 CAFA Nominations Are In
Sophia Bush Wore Jenny Bird—Plus a Bunch of Other Celebs Wearing Canadian!