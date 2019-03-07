Here Are This Year’s Nominees for the Canadian Arts and Fashion Awards

The sixth annual Canadian Arts and Fashion Awards are taking place on May 30, and today in Toronto CAFA’s co-founders Vicky Milner and Brittney Kelleher announced all of the 2019 nominees and honorees.

Fashion and art curator Thierry-Maxime Loriot, who worked with Mario Testino and Giorgio Armani, will receive the 2019 Vanguard Award; the 2019 Outstanding Achievement Award will go to photographer Douglas Kirkland, who shot the likes of Marilyn Monroe, Audrey Hepburn and Andy Warhol; and Brother Vellies founder and creative director Aurora James will receive the 2019 International Canadian Designer Award.

This year also marks the return of the Suzanne Rogers Designer Grant for International Development, given to a Canadian designer or brand that has experienced a significant amount of growth over the past year. The winner will be awarded $20,000 to help them expand their business into international markets.

There are also two new categories this year: Makeup Artist of the Year and Hair Artist of the Year. Read on for all the CAFA nominees in each of the 17 categories.

The Womenswear Designer of the Year Award:

Ellie Mae Studios

Greta Constantine

LINE

Sid Neigum

UNTTLD

The Menswear Designer of the Year Award:

Christopher Bates

Frank And Oak

Raised by Wolves

18 Waits

The Swarovski Award for Emerging Talent, Fashion:

École de Pensée

Kathryn Bowen

Marie-Ève Lecavalier

NONIE

Andrew Coimbra

The Swarovski Award for Emerging Talent, Accessories:

Corey Moranis

Warren Steven Scott

Angela Mitchell

Jessica Bedard

JY Gao

The Accessory Designer of the Year Award:

Pyrrha

Mejuri

Dean Davidson

Matt & Nat

Biko

The Outerwear Brand of the Year Award:

Kanuk

Mackage

Moose Knuckles

Nobis

Sentaler

The Joe Fresh Fashion Innovation Award:

Mejuri

Focals by North

Tiary

TypeSift

The Simons Fashion Design Student Award:

Cynthia Leung

Marie-Eve Aubry

Marysol Kim

Meron Kebebe

Justine Woods

The Image Maker of the Year Award:

Carlyle Routh

D. Picard

Greg Swales

Max Abadian

Owen Bruce

The Stylist of the Year Award:

Cary Tauben

Corey Ng

Juliana Schiavinatto

Nadia Pizzimenti

Randy Smith

The Fresh Face of the Year Award:

Alyssah Paccoud

Cami You-Ten

Krow Kian

Mathieu Simoneau

Sara Kemper

The Model of the Year Award:

Hannah Donker

Judith Maria Bradley

Mae Lapres

Rachel Roberts

Tasha Tilberg

The Fashion Impact Award:

With Love Darling

Ron White Shoes

Sarah Jay

Brave Soles

Matt & Nat

Wuxly Movement

The Digital Fashion Influencer of the Year Award:

Fecal Matter

Grece Ghanem

Julia Mateian

Kayla Seah

Dani Roche

The H&M Sustainability Award:

Eliza Faulkner

Preloved

Kotn

Frank And Oak

Makeup Artist of the Year Award:

Grace Lee

Hung Vanngo

Leslie-Ann Thomson

Nicolas Blanchet

Simone Otis

Hair Artist of the Year Award:

Andrew Ly

David D’Amours

Harry Josh

Kirsten Klontz

Matthew Collins

Related:

50+ Glam Looks from the 2018 CAFA Red Carpet and Reception

The 2018 CAFA Nominations Are In

Sophia Bush Wore Jenny Bird—Plus a Bunch of Other Celebs Wearing Canadian!