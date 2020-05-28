17 Zero-Waste Shampoo and Conditioner Bars

It’s estimated that the equivalent of one garbage truck full of plastic is dumped into the ocean every minute. Swapping your go-to bottled shampoo and conditioner for packaging-free bars is an easy way to cut down on plastic waste. A single palm-sized bar can last up to 80 washes, and thanks to eco-conscious brands that have created solid formulas for every conceivable issue—from oily roots to parched ends—you don’t have to give up good hair days either. Scroll down to browse a few of our favourite shampoo and conditioner bars, including a volumizing duo and a luxe soap-free option.

Unwrapped Life The Stimulator Shampoo and Conditioner Bars, $35, unwrappedlife.com Crafted specifically for oily hair types, this eucalyptus-scented duo from Calgary-based Unwrapped Life contains green clay to gently cleanse away oils and matcha green tea to stimulate the scalp, while sweet almond oil and shea and cocoa butters condition and detangle hair.