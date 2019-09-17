We Tried It: The Best Plus-Size Jeans for Fall

Finding a good pair of jeans that fit in all the right places is hard for anyone, but as a plus-size woman it can feel like mission impossible. I know stylish jeans in size 14+ exist—I see them on my Insta’s Explore page all the time—so why do I so rarely have success behind the fitting room doors?

Like many things in life, I’ve come to realize that the best way to know if those stylish-looking jeans are actually going to fit well IRL is to seek out recommendations from women who have actually tried them—and loved them. That’s why I rounded up four other babes, from size 14 to 24, to share their Holy Grail pairs of denim for fall. And we couldn’t reisist a little photo shoot in the process, now could we?

Brittnee Blair, model, size 16

“I love the way these jeans fit! At first I was nervous to rock them, as I’m used to wearing high-waisted jeans and these are low-rise—but these are really well-designed. My bottom looks lifted and fabulous, the waistband feel structured and comfortable and the length is just right.”

Vintage stretch relaxed boot jeans, $69, torrid.com

Aisha Fairclough, TV producer and model, size 20

“These jeans are soft and smooth to the touch with just enough stretch. They fit true to size and there’s no gape at the back of the waist. (If you want a more fitted look, consider sizing down, as most stretchy jeans will stretch out even more over time.) I also love how versatile this pair is—I can wear them to the office with a blazer, or pair them with runners and a T-shirt for the weekend.”

City Chic Asha High Waist Skinny Jeans, $68, nordstrom.com

Hayley Elsaesser, designer, size 14

“These are the most comfortable jeans I’ve ever owned. I love tight jeans with very high waists, but usually that means less comfort. My waist-to-hip ratio is also smaller than most plus-size women’s, so if a pair fits my hips and legs, they’re usually too tight around my waist—not these. This pair has an amazing stretch without too much give. I could literally do yoga in them!”

High-Waisted Bootcut Jeans, $120, universalstandard.com

Garcia Lewin, model, size 24

“The skinny jean is one of my fave styles and this stretchy, straight-legged pair shows I got a li’l something around the back! They’re supportive without being restrictive. I wish more denim designers would offer skinny styles like this!”

Bombshell Skinny Jeans, $75, torrid.com

Lora Grady, editor, size 20

“As soon as I tried on these jeans, I fell in love. They fit super snug around the waist (which means I can skip the belt for once) and hug my thighs and calves just right without making me feel squished. I’m 5’10 and have a long torso, so I often struggle with both the height and length of my jeans. Thankfully, I don’t have to worry about either of those issues with these babies.”

Sky High Skinny Jeans, $79, torrid.com

Related:

As a Plus-Size Woman, I Thought I Could *Only* Wear Skinny Jeans—I Was Wrong

This Canadian Plus-Size Model Launched a Clothing Line and We’re Obsessed

Our Favourite Places to Shop for Plus-Size Clothing in Canada