Our Favourite Natural Deodorants—That *Actually* Work

Deodorant is a tricky one. Not only is it super specific to your own taste, in terms of both scent and texture, but the way you sweat is also specific to you. That said, not all deodorant works for all people, and that means you might have to go through a lot of trial and error before you find the right one.

This especially tends to be the case when we’re talking about natural deodorant. If you’ve already made the decision to switch from tradition to natural, that’s a great first step. It’ll help your body detox more naturally thanks to the lack of that sweat gland-clogging aluminum. Plus, it’s typically free from stuff like parabens and phthalates, and it’s often vegan, too.

But, if you’re not down to go through every single natural deodorant on the market, we feel you, and we’re here to make your life a little bit easier. To help you on the hunt for your perfect match, read through for our feels on our six favourite natural deodorants.

1 of 6 Previous Next Tumblr

Joyous Health Lavender Deodorant Stick, $8, joyoushealth.com “Finding a natural deodorant isn’t easy—everyone’s pH is a little bit different, so what works for your BFF may suck for you. I tried several brands over the past 10 years (thankfully, natural deos have come a LONG way during that time) and eventually gave up, going back to a trusty conventional brand. Then, last year, I tried Joyous Health’s Lavender Deodorant Stick and, let me tell you: It is perfect. The scent is SO my jam (old-lady florals FTW), it glides on clear and doesn’t leave marks on my clothing, and—praise be—it keeps me smelling fresh all day. Ladies and gentlemen, we have a winner!”—Charlotte Herrold, deputy editor at FLARE

Related:

Jessica Alba’s New Tat is Out of This World

I Finally Figured Out How to Get a Brass-Free Blonde for My Asian Hair

Prods to Help You Deal With Losing an Hour of Sleep This Weekend