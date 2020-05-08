These Are the Very Best Lip Oils—Trust Me, I've Tried Them All

Because now is the time for soothing comfort, right down to our lips

As a lifelong lip gloss devotee, I love nothing more than a coat of shiny gloss. Sure, I flirt with tomato red lipsticks and matte crimson lip crayons, collecting dupes like a madwoman searching for the perfect shade of red, but I always return to old faithful. Even in quarantine, nay especially in quarantine, I rely on my beloved glossy tubes to get my pout poppin’ for Zoom interviews and virtual happy hours (because honestly, nothing looks better with my WFH sweatsuits and house shoes). But, unlike the old days when I’d be hustling around downtown Toronto between the office and launch previews or meetings, carrying a handbag stuffed to the brim with coloured glosses whose only requirement was maximum shine, these days I’ve been reaching for the comforting, yet still glam, embrace of a lip oil.

Somewhere between a lip gloss and lip balm, lip oils come packed with conditioning ingredients like hyaluronic acid for max hydration, peptides for a plumping effect and cherry oil for protection against environmental stressors—all things you can use, especially if you’re spending most of your day inside. Think: the look of a lip gloss with the benefits of a nourishing lip balm minus any uncomfortable stickiness.

From Clarins’s iconic formula (it’s the first lip oil I ever tried and I still return to years later) and NYX’s cannabis-infused lip conditioner to the most perfect milky pink shade from clean beauty brand Kosas, these are the 10 best lip oils I’ve tried, at every price point.

Shop the Best Lip Oils Shop the Best Lip Oils 1 / 10 Clarins A divine blend of hazelnut and organic jojoba oils nourishes, smoothes and hydrates lips, while the glorious scent will have you reapplying just to get a whiff—take my word for it! I'm partial to the nearly nude Honey shade (pictured here) but the cult status lip oil treatment also comes in five punchier colours, from raspberry to plum. Lip Comfort Oil in Honey, $28, sephora.ca