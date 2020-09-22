Fashion & Beauty

10 Fall Candles for Cozy Nights In

Keep it comfy as heck with one of these made-in-Canada scents

By Andréanne Dion, Chatelaine

Like ankle boots and comfy sweaters, candles are one of our favourite things about fall—and we’re not just talking about the standard pumpkin spice. From musky notes inspired by falling leaves and crackling fires to the sweet aroma of cardamom and vanilla, these Canadian-made candles prove that fall can smell like just about anything.

best fall scented candles: mala the brand

Mala the Brand

What’s fall without a hot beverage? This rich blend of clove, cinnamon and vanilla smells just like a cup of spiced tea.

Chai Candle, $30, malathebrand.com

best fall scented candles: lohn

Lohn

The latest creation from Toronto brand Lohn pairs cardamom and vanilla with tobacco and amber to create a cozy scent.

Feu Candle, $39, shoplohn.com

best fall scented candles: 100 years of love

100 Years of Love

Luxurious notes of creamy amber set the tone for a relaxing evening.

Eyes Wide, $30, 100yrsoflove.com

best fall scented candles: woodlot

Woodlot

Inspired by a peaceful cabin retreat, this woodsy candle features notes of vetiver, cedar and cinnamon.

Cinder Candle, $26, shopwoodlot.ca

best fall scented candles: milk jar

Milk Jar

Zesty orange puts a fresh and subtle twist on classic pumpkin spice.

Harvest Candle, $30, milkjar.caAvailable mid-September. 

best fall scented candles: flambette

Flambette

With its indulgent notes of coffee and caramel and its crackling wooden wick, this candle is a real treat.

Coffee + Toffee Candle, $20, flambette.com

best fall scented candles: the baltic club

The Baltic Club

When the weather turns chilly, warm up with a soothing blend of honey and ginger.

Honey Fig & Ginger Candle, $24, thebalticclub.com

best fall scented candles: east city candles

East City Candles

Clove and nutmeg give this candle a deliciously spicy burn.

Clove & Nutmeg Candle, $46, eastcitycandles.com. Available mid-September. 

best fall scented candles: brand and iron

Brand & Iron

Cedarwood and green moss make for a refreshing and earthy combination.

Oak + Moss Candle, $30, brandandiron.com

Land of Daughters

Sweet and woodsy, this candle by Calgary-based brand Land of Daughters combines notes of cedar, pear and vanilla for the ultimate fall scent.

Autumn Equinox Candle, $28, landofdaughters.com

FILED UNDER: