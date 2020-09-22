10 Fall Candles for Cozy Nights In

Like ankle boots and comfy sweaters, candles are one of our favourite things about fall—and we’re not just talking about the standard pumpkin spice. From musky notes inspired by falling leaves and crackling fires to the sweet aroma of cardamom and vanilla, these Canadian-made candles prove that fall can smell like just about anything.
Mala the Brand
What’s fall without a hot beverage? This rich blend of clove, cinnamon and vanilla smells just like a cup of spiced tea.
Chai Candle, $30, malathebrand.com
Lohn
The latest creation from Toronto brand Lohn pairs cardamom and vanilla with tobacco and amber to create a cozy scent.
Feu Candle, $39, shoplohn.com
100 Years of Love
Luxurious notes of creamy amber set the tone for a relaxing evening.
Eyes Wide, $30, 100yrsoflove.com
Woodlot
Inspired by a peaceful cabin retreat, this woodsy candle features notes of vetiver, cedar and cinnamon.
Cinder Candle, $26, shopwoodlot.ca
Milk Jar
Zesty orange puts a fresh and subtle twist on classic pumpkin spice.
Harvest Candle, $30, milkjar.ca. Available mid-September.
Flambette
With its indulgent notes of coffee and caramel and its crackling wooden wick, this candle is a real treat.
Coffee + Toffee Candle, $20, flambette.com
The Baltic Club
When the weather turns chilly, warm up with a soothing blend of honey and ginger.
Honey Fig & Ginger Candle, $24, thebalticclub.com
East City Candles
Clove and nutmeg give this candle a deliciously spicy burn.
Clove & Nutmeg Candle, $46, eastcitycandles.com. Available mid-September.
Brand & Iron
Cedarwood and green moss make for a refreshing and earthy combination.
Oak + Moss Candle, $30, brandandiron.com
Land of Daughters
Sweet and woodsy, this candle by Calgary-based brand Land of Daughters combines notes of cedar, pear and vanilla for the ultimate fall scent.
Autumn Equinox Candle, $28, landofdaughters.com