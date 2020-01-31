The Best Face Masks of 2020

Face masks aren’t exactly a skincare necessity, but they’re absolutely a game-changer for when you’re in need of a little extra glow-up. Want brightness in a pinch? There’s a mask for that. Looking for hydration? There’s a mask for that, too. Have multiple skin concerns that need addressing like blemish-prone cheeks and an oily T-zone? Meet multi-masking. Plus, there are many different types of masks hitting store shelves in 2020, from beloved sheet masks (made from various materials, including biodegradable natural fibers) to overnight creams and gels that you slather on like a moisturizer and wash off in the morning. Here are the best face masks of the year—so far.

For maximum hydration:

Drunk Elephant F-Balm Electrolyte Waterfacial Mask, $68, sephora.com

Consider it Gatorade for your face. This overnight mask packs four different electrolytes—coconut water, sodium PCA, magnesium PCA and prickly pear extract—to replenish hydration in dry skin. The cooling gel-cream formula also contains vitamin F (fatty acids), plant-based squalane, ceramides and niacinamide to moisturize, strengthen the skin’s barrier and repair environmental damage.

For healing irritated skin while you sleep:

Laneige Hypoallergenic Cica Sleeping Mask, $45, sephora.com

Inspired by cica—a plant also known as centella asiatica and a favourite ingredient in K-beauty products because of its healing, soothing and hydrating properties—fermented forest yeast extract gets top billing in this sleeping mask. According to the brand, it provides even more skin-strengthening benefits than centella asiatica, helping tackle redness and dryness.

Read this next: How to Find Your Signature Scent

For a full facial detox:

Rodan and Fields RECHARGE Detox Mask, $71, rodanandfields.com

This detoxifying face mask enlists charcoal to draw out all the gunk and impurities, volcanic sand to gently exfoliate, and mango seed butter to replenish moisture so your skin isn’t bone-dry after you rinse it off. Best for pores that are clogged and for blackheads, the creamy and slightly grainy formula also reduces shine and works well for oily skin.

For soothing sensitive skin:

First Aid Beauty FAB Pharma Arnica Relief & Rescue Mask, $42, sephora.com

Reach for this mask whenever your skin sends out a desperate SOS, showing signs of redness, dehydration, tightness or irritation. Designed for sensitive skin, it calms complexion freak-outs with soothing ingredients like arnica flower, calendula and centella asiatica.

Read this next: I Hate That I Feel Like I *Have* to Wear Makeup

For combatting reactive skin:

JB Skin Guru Le Masque, $75 for a pack of three, jbskinguru.com

This biodegradable sheet mask from Oprah-approved facialist Jennifer Brodeur is made with ultra-fine cellulose fibers and infused with a gentle milky serum. Formulated to hydrate and make skin less reactive (think redness and flakiness), stash the fragrance-free mask in your carry-on to use during your flight or after you land.

For fighting the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles:

Burt’s Bees Renewing Biocellulose Gel Face Mask, $5.99, shoppersdrugmart.ca

This biocellulose gel mask is naturally derived from coconuts. The gentle formula uses algae extract to help with the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, alongside rose extract and vitamin E to soothe and moisturize.

Read this next: The Best Facial Oils and How to Use Them

For an overnight glow-up:

Sephora Collection Overnight Glow Mask, $22, sephora.com

Made for glowing skin, this overnight face mask teams up glycolic acid with hyaluronic acid to exfoliate, smooth uneven texture, plump and hydrate. Apply the water-gel mask before you hit the sheets for radiant skin in the morning.

For brightening and de-puffing:

Pixi Beauty Skintreats Vitamin C Energizing Infusion Sheet Mask, $14 for a box of three, pixibeauty.co.uk and available in February at Shoppers Drug Mart locations

This biodegradable mask contains a combination of vitamin C (derived from orange, lemon and sea buckthorn) and ferulic acid to brighten and neutralize free radical damage, along with caffeine extract to help firm and de-puff. Think of it as a 15-minute shortcut to an instant glow.

Read this next: I Have Dry Acne-Prone Skin and This Is How I Deal in Winter