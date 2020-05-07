Fashion & Beauty

20 of the Best Drugstore Beauty Products Under $10

Quality ingredients, innovative formulations and staying power—these budget buys have it all

There’s something deeply nostalgic about wandering the aisles of the local drugstore in search of a new beauty staple, but the drugstores of our youth are long gone (and that’s a good thing). Drugstores have had a serious makeover in recent years, and they’ve become a first-class beauty shopping destination in their own right. The gritty exfoliators, sticky glosses and chalky powders of years past have been replaced by surprisingly luxurious products made from top-notch ingredients, and it just keeps getting better.

From tried-and-true favourites to brand new picks, these are the best makeup, skincare and haircare products $10 can buy.

Essence Lash Princess Waterproof Mascara

At just $5, this cult favourite is the definition of a bargain. The tapered brush allows for ultra-precise application and buildable volume, while the waterproof formula lasts all day without smudging or flaking.

$5, shoppersdrugmart.ca

FILED UNDER: