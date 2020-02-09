Editors Pick the Best and Worst Dressed on the (Underwhelming) Oscars Red Carpet

Red carpets are always hit and miss—there’s never one where every person nails it or every person bombs. It’s all about balance! Unsurprisingly, this year’s Oscars gave us celeb looks that left us both delighted and…disappointed. Here are the FLARE team’s personal choices for the best and worst dressed at the Oscars 2020.
Read this next: Everything to Know About the 2020 Oscars
Best dressed: Saoirse Ronan
There’s a LOT going on here—a full ball skirt, a fluted two-tone peplum, a plunging neckline—but somehow it all works together. The proportions of this Gucci dress are perfect, and the periwinkle is a refreshing colour on the red carpet, which is usually dominated by blush and black. I love the jewelled insect in Saoirse’s hair, which overall is really making me consider getting bangs for the first time since 2009. —Charlotte Herrold, editor-in-chief