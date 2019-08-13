The Company Behind "the World's Most Comfortable Shoes" Now Makes Socks

There is nothing less glamorous than what I’m about to say: I have the world’s sweatiest feet. They sweat in the winter and, boy, do they sweat in the summer. Boots, sandals, sneakers—no style of shoe seems to make a difference. It’s gotten worse as I’ve gotten older and at one point I was sure there was something seriously wrong with me and went down a WebMD rabbit hole only to find that, well, some people just have sweaty feet.

I’ve tried insoles and powders, but nothing really helped. Until I got a pair of Allbirds. The San Fran-based sustainable shoe brand, which finally came to Canada last year, accrued a cult following (and slew of knockoffs) after Time Magazine declared its wool sneakers “the world’s most comfortable shoes.” I can walk for miles in these kicks and the super-soft lining keeps my feet feeling dry all day. A real life-changer.

Unfortunately, the casual, minimalist style doesn’t exactly go with everything in my wardrobe. So my sweaty feet days weren’t totally behind me—until today. Allbirds just launched a line of socks made from Trino, a proprietary blend of merino wool and eucalyptus fibre, in three styles (including no-show “Hiders”) that can be worn with a wide range of styles to replicate that Allbirds comfort in any shoe.

Available in six kicky colours (I’m partial to the Canary yellow), the breathable and cooling socks start at $16 a pair. While that might be more than you’d normally pay for a pair, there’s an added bonus that makes them well worth the extra couple bucks: Made in North Carolina, the socks are 100% carbon-neutral. So if you’re looking for ways to reduce your fashion footprint, then investing in a few pairs of these vs a multipack of cheap cotton socks from a big box store is definitely a good first step.

Now: Can I get away with wearing these with open-toe sandals y/n?

