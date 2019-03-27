These Beauty Buys Won 2019 Product of the Year

Every year, Product of the Year Canada consults thousands of Canadians about their favourite household products. Consumers vote on everything from ice cream to washer–dryer combos, and the select items deemed to be the most innovative earn a coveted Product of the Year seal. Of course, of the 37 winning products, the 11 beauty buys are what really caught our eye. Check out the latest and greatest in shampoos, concealers, skincare and more.

Nude By Nature Perfecting Concealer, $24, nudebynature.ca Winner in: Beauty This creamy concealer is made with nourishing and 100% naturally derived ingredients native to Australia, including Kakadu plum, vitamin E, shea butter and jojoba oil. You can apply it with your fingers to seamlessly cover dark circles and imperfections.

