Fashion & Beauty

These Beauty Buys Won 2019 Product of the Year

Bonus: They’re super affordable

by

Every year, Product of the Year Canada consults thousands of Canadians about their favourite household products. Consumers vote on everything from ice cream to washer–dryer combos, and the select items deemed to be the most innovative earn a coveted Product of the Year seal. Of course, of the 37 winning products, the 11 beauty buys are what really caught our eye. Check out the latest and greatest in shampoos, concealers, skincare and more.

1 of 11

Previous
Next

Nude By Nature

Perfecting Concealer, $24, nudebynature.ca

Winner in: Beauty

This creamy concealer is made with nourishing and 100% naturally derived ingredients native to Australia, including Kakadu plum, vitamin E, shea butter and jojoba oil. You can apply it with your fingers to seamlessly cover dark circles and imperfections.

Previous
Next
Check out the rest of the gallery

Related:

PSA: Stop Using Coconut Oil As a Moisturizer! Plus 4 Other Skincare Myths, Busted
13 Gentle Cleansers That Won’t Leave Your Skin Feeling Dry
What’s All the Hype Around Edible Collagen?
Filed under:

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

FLARE - Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to FLARE Need to Know for smart, sassy, no-filter takes on everything you're interested in—including style, culture & current events, plus special offers—sent straight to your inbox each day. Sign up here.

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram