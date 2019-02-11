The Most Fire Looks from the 2019 GRAMMY Awards Red Carpet

Out of all the red carpets of the year (and let me tell you, there are a LOT), the GRAMMYs is arguably the best of them all. Singers and stars always bring their A-game to the carpet—like when J.Lo wore *that* green dress in 2000 or in 2011 when Lady Gaga arrived in an egg—and 2019 is no exception. From Camila Cabello’s sparkly fuchsia number to Cardi B’s jaw-dropping look, that gave us serious “Birth of Venus” vibes, there was no shortage of fire looks.

Although the awards are gold, the stars sparkled in silver. With Gaga in Celine, Ashlee Simpson’s epic pantsuit and Dua Lipa’s column dress, the dresses were basically Kirakira IRL. We also saw our fair share of pantsuits, proving this cool-girl trend isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. Our faves? Miley Cyrus’s all-black Mugler suit and Tracee Ellis Ross’s stand-out green ensemble.

You may notice some stylish stars missing from this list, and that’s because—much to our disappointment—they did not show up. Take Ariana Grande, for example. The “7 Rings” singer was nominated for Best Pop Solo Performance, which she lost to Gaga’s “Joanne,” and Best Pop Vocal Album, which she won. Unfortunately, dramz between Grande and GRAMMY producer Ken Ehrlich over what songs she would be allowed to perform at Sunday’s show caused the singer to ultimately say “Thank U, Next” to the entire evening—meaning that she wasn’t there to accept her first-ever GRAMMY Award. Other nominees like Kendrick Lamar, Taylor Swift and Childish Gambino are rumoured to be sitting the 61st annual GRAMMY Awards out as well.

Scroll through our fave 2019 GRAMMYs red carpet looks below.

1 of 18 Previous Next Tumblr

(Photo: Getty Images) Cardi B Sorry, not sorry, Offset, but Cardi B stole. The. Show.

Related:

Our Favourite Plus-Size Stores That Ship to Canada

15 Canadian Women on What It Really Means to Be Body Positive RN

The Best New Fitness Classes Across Canada to Upgrade Your Workout Game