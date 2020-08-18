16 Cute Sun Hats You'll *Actually* Want to Wear

Whether you’re popping out to run errands or spending the day at the beach, sun protection is a must. While you should wear SPF every day (yes, every day!), dermatologists say sunscreen simply isn’t enough on its own. Enter: sun hats.
A stylish hat will not only shield you from harmful UV rays, but it’s also an easy way to bring fun, summery vibes to your wardrobe. Pair a colourful visor with your favourite one-piece swimsuit at the cottage, or top off a white linen outfit with a floppy straw hat for a carefree look.
Here, we’ve rounded up cute sun hats you’ll actually want to wear all summer long—and pack in your suitcase when we can travel again.
Shop sun hats