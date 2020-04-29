16 Canadian Mother's Day Gifts That Ship Locally

You may not be able to see Mom IRL this year, but that doesn’t mean you can’t make her day. Whether you’re planning a socially-distanced visit or a Zoom brunch, Mother’s Day can still be special during quarantine. Even better: Send her a little pick-me-up from one of these Canadian brands. We hand-picked 16 delightful Canadian Mother’s Day gift ideas that anyone is sure to love. (TBH, adding these to my cart now…who says cat moms don’t deserve to get spoiled too??) Because these all come from local retailers, they’ll ship quickly and arrive at Mom’s doorstep faster than many international brands. Plus, you can feel good about supporting small businesses that are feeling the brunt of COVID’s economic impact. Everyone wins!

Scroll through for our favourite gifts to make Mama Bear smile this Mother’s Day.