Oh Baby, Baby—14 of the *Wildest* Celebrity Birth Stories You’ve Ever Heard

Seth Meyers and Alexi Ashe

Shortly after his wife Alexi Ashe gave birth to her second child, Seth Meyers revealed what we are hailing as the wildest celebrity birth story. Alexi went into labour quite unexpectedly. When the couple and their midwife were going downtown in the elevator to get into an Uber, Alexi realized she wouldn’t be able to make it to the hospital in time. Faced with the unusual decision of whether to give birth in the lobby or the elevator, Alexi chose the former. Seth recounted the whole event on his show and even joked about how his wife looked like she was “trying to hide a baby in her sweatpants.” Seth was calling 911 when baby Axel made his grand debut in the lobby—and thankfully he was perfectly healthy.