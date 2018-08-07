Oh Baby, Baby—14 of the *Wildest* Celebrity Birth Stories You’ve Ever Heard

As much as we obsess over pics of Stormi, Luna and True on the reg, we rarely hear about their birth stories from their famous mamas. Although we’re still waiting on Kylie Jenner, Chrissy Teigen and Khloé Kardashian to spill the tea, we found a roster of celebs who have spoken publicly about their seriously cray cray labour stories and we’re living for it. From giving birth in the lobby to having the doctor die the day before the due date, we rounded up the *wildest* celebrity birth stories you’ve ever heard. You’re welcome.
Seth Meyers and Alexi Ashe
Shortly after his wife Alexi Ashe gave birth to her second child, Seth Meyers revealed what we are hailing as the wildest celebrity birth story. Alexi went into labour quite unexpectedly. When the couple and their midwife were going downtown in the elevator to get into an Uber, Alexi realized she wouldn’t be able to make it to the hospital in time. Faced with the unusual decision of whether to give birth in the lobby or the elevator, Alexi chose the former. Seth recounted the whole event on his show and even joked about how his wife looked like she was “trying to hide a baby in her sweatpants.” Seth was calling 911 when baby Axel made his grand debut in the lobby—and thankfully he was perfectly healthy.
