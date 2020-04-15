If there’s one thing that the spread of COVID-19 has taught us, it’s that celebrities—contrary to what Us Weekly may tell us—are most definitely *not* like us. Since the coronavirus was declared a pandemic on March 11 and physical distancing began, celebrities have been broadcasting on social media from their palatial homes and seem to be in a secret contest to see who can be the most un-relatable person alive. From starting a sing-a-long no one asked for, to making tone-deaf comments about the virus and comparing quarantine to prison, celebrities from Gal Gadot to Ellen DeGeneres have been proving that TBH, our idolization of celebrities is kind of misplaced. Especially considering the hard work and heroism of frontline workers; with doctors, nurses, garbage collectors, factory workers and grocery store and pharmacy employees who are putting themselves at risk every day—often with unequal pay—while the rest of us who can stay at home.

But despite the fact that many stars have been complete ding dongs during this period of quarantine, there have been a few standouts, serving up some A+ wholesome content—and TBQH, they’ll probably surprise you. Here, all the unexpected celeb heroes of quarantine, both human and material (because we don’t discriminate).

Britney Spears

We’ve always known Britney is the actual best, but the singer is *truly* shining in quarantine. Since the start of physical distancing, the former tween queen has taken to Instagram to share messages of encouragement with her fans, urging them to stay inside while showing off that mane of wild curls…

…along with thanking health care workers and reminding people to wash their damn hands with some pretty great memes.

She’s been calling out her haters *and* giving fellow singer Beyoncé a shout-out.

Oh, and posting socialist messages that call for the equal re-distribution of wealth.

Honestly, her Instagram is a wild ride, but one I’d *gladly* sign up for.

Ina Garten

Inarguably the Quarantine Queen, renowned chef Ina Garten and her massive cocktails have made this period of physical distancing bearable for those of us at home.

In an April 1 Instagram post, the chef—also known as the Barefoot Contessa—urged followers to keep traditions alive. Her tradition: happy hour (at any hour)! Garten, brandishing a comically enormous pitcher, showed her fans how to make the perfect Cosmopolitan, declaring: “You never know who’s going to stop by. Wait a minute, no one’s stopping by!” before proceeding to make her ginormous batch of cosmos anyways. Not all heroes wear capes!

In the words of journalist Katie Couric (who commented on the post): “This. Is. Iconic.”

The moment has also given us *plenty* of insta-worthy memes:

Zoom

In line with Garten, who for younger audiences may feel like she popped out of nowhere, is Zoom. Because honestly, did anyone have any idea what this video conferencing app was pre-COVID? With a surging demand for video conferencing software, the video communication app is currently being used by legitimately everyone and their mother. Whether it’s for business meetings, virtual seders or date night, the place to be right now is Zoom.

Matthew McConaughey

Alright, alright, alright! Now, this is some star power we can get behind. On April 4, actor Matthew McConaughey hosted a virtual bingo night for a group of seniors in his home state of Texas. McConaughey—along with his extremely cute fam—popped in via Zoom to help seniors at The Enclave at Round Rock Senior Living with their weekly bingo session, and yes, the photos are just as cute as you’d imagine.

It’s just the type of heartwarming, wholesome content we need right now.

Honestly, adorable senior citizens *and* McConaugh-bae’s silky smooth Texas drawl? Sign me up!

Diddy

Another celeb we didn’t know we needed until now? One Puff Daddy a.k.a. Sean Combs a.k.a Diddy. The rapper, who is isolating with his family, has been hopping on the ’gram to bless fans with the ultimate collabs. And no, he isn’t rounding up his BFFs for an ear-grating rendition of “Imagine.”

Diddy has been going live on the daily with some of his industry friends, hosting virtual dance parties with artists like Drake (who popped in to do the Toosie Slide from his NBA-grade basketball court)…

…and ex-GF Jennifer Lopez (the two dated for two years before breaking up in 2001)! Lopez danced with Diddy on April 12 as he raised money for Direct Relief, a nonprofit organization that supplies medical equipment to communities affected by poverty or in emergency response. The rapper raised over $3.4 million in donations, which will go towards the orgs response to COVID-19.

J.Lo was joined by fiancée Alex Rodriguez. At one point in the dance party, Lopez called out Combs for his salsa moves, joking: “I probably taught you that!” CUTE!

A good cause and wholesome content? 100% here for it!

Leslie Jordan

Haven’t heard of Leslie Jordan before? Don’t worry, because you’re about to become well acquainted. The actor, who’s well-known for his work on shows like Will & Grace and American Horror Story, has been documenting his quarantine from home—and it’s seriously delightful. The 65-year-old actor is currently isolating in his hometown of Chattanooga, Tennessee, and is entertaining followers with tales of his past antics:

Documenting his attempts at meditation:

And even reading for kids at his local library:

Umm, excuse me. We love him and he deserves an Emmy for *all* of this.

Sweatsuits

I’m sorry, but pants with zippers—don’t know her! If there’s been one *ultimate* hero to rise from the ashes of this pandemic, it’s whoever decided to invent the sweatsuit. With people physically distancing and many working from home, the hottest new office attire is a *chic* and cozy matching set. It’ll take you straight from bed right into your next Zoom meeting, all without ever actually breaking a sweat.

Even Anna Wintour is embracing the laidback WFH look.

Which means that it’s offish here to stay.

Arnold Schwarzenegger

The Terminator did warn us he’d be back, and actor Arnold Schwarzenegger is making *his* comeback in a really big way: with donkeys and ponies!

The former Governor of California has been populating his Instagram as of late with super cute content, featuring his mini horse Whisky, and donkey Lulu. Taking to Insta on March 15, Schwarzenegger shared a message about physical distancing with all his fans, urging them to stay inside.

“Stay at home,” the actor wrote alongside the video, which showed him feeding carrots to Lulu and Whisky. “Stay at home as much as possible. Listen to the experts, ignore the morons (foreheads). We will get through this together.”‬

“No more restaurants, forget all that,” Schwarzenegger told fans in the video. And TBH, if he, Lulu and Whisky are saying it, we should listen! Because honestly, this is the most random yet wholesome content on the internet right now.