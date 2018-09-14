Celebrity

Our Favourite Candid Celeb Moments From TIFF 2018

From Matthew McConaughey and Timothée Chalamet hugging it out, to Chanté Adams showing off her moves, these moments were defs TIFF 2018 highlights

by

All our favourite stars flocked to Toronto for the city’s annual international film festival, and aside from their incredible films and obvious talent, they’re also aces when it comes to meeting adoring fans, playing it up for the camera and hitting the after-party scene.

Click through for some of TIFF’s best candid celebrity moments…

Photo: © GP Images/Getty Images for TIFF

Viggo Mortensen, Peter Farrelly, Linda Cardellini, and Mahershala Ali

Woo hoo! Viggo Mortensen and Linda Cardellini lifted Peter Farrelly right off his feet – and Mahershala Ali clearly got quite a kick out of it.

