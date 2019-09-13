The Standout Looks from This Year's TIFF Red Carpet

It’s the most bustling time of year in Toronto right now. SUV motorcades! Street closures! Beautiful famous people! If you can’t see the films, the second best (or maybe even actual best) thing is seeing what kind of heat celebs bring to the red carpet. From JLo’s show-stopping Maison Yeya yellow ruffled dress to Kristen Stewart’s elegant-but-edgy Chanel suit, here are our fave looks from the TIFF 2019 red carpet.

Best of TIFF TIFF 2019 Red Carpet 1 / 25 Chloe Bennet Attending the premiere of Abominable

Related:

It’s Impossible to Overstate How Badass Jennifer Lopez Is in Hustlers

Lili Reinhart Has Arrived

If You Aren’t Renting Clothes Yet, You’re Missing Out