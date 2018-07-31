Kim Kardashian Glorified Anorexia + More of the Kardashian Fam’s Problematic Ways

Love ’em or hate ’em, the Kardashians are everywhere. The family’s obsessive need to be in the spotlight fuels their careers, but their ignorance pisses a lot of people off, too. From Kendall Jenner’s controversial Pepsi commercial to Khloé Kardashian’s Indigenous headdresses, the Kardashians continue to show how downright offensive they can be. Here’s the times the famous fam got it oh-so wrong.

When Kim K Considers Being Called “Anorexic” a Compliment

The Kardashians have a long history of promoting disordered eating (see: their penchant for taking money to promo appetite-suppressing lollipops and diet teas on Instagram), so we weren’t surprised by a recent exchange Kim posted to her IG stories. In the video, Kendall comments on Kim’s body saying, “No, I’m really concerned, I don’t think you’re eating. Like, you look so skinny.” Kim replies: “What?! Oh my God, thank you.” Khloé joins in, calling Kim’s waist “anorexic” and her arms “pin-thin,” which, to be clear, Khloé thinks looks “amazing.” The disturbing conversation glorifies disordered eating and unhealthy body standards. Say it with us, now, Kardashians: Being called “anorexic” is NOT a compliment. Oh, and also, sharing your weight—as Kim did in a later video, saying she’s “not that skinny”—can be incredibly triggering for people with eating disorders, so stop that too.

When Kim K Defended Her Braids As “Cultural Inspiration”

Just weeks after attending the MTV Movie Awards in full Fulani braids, Kim responded to internet ire and calls of cultural appropriation by doubling down on her stance. Speaking on a panel at BeautyCon LA this weekend, the makeup mogul told the audience her desire to wear braids comes from a “real place of love and appreciation.”

“I’ve been fortunate to be able to travel around the world and see so many different cultures that have so many different beauty trends,” she said. And despite the backlash, Kim said of her braid-wearing ways: “I just think if it comes from a place of love and you’re using it as cultural inspiration, then I think it is okay.” However, many social media users seriously disagree, and seem to be getting tired of having the same argument over and over. “Are we gon talk about kim k’s cornrows or is cultural appropriation pointless to talk about anymore,” tweeted one user.

Here’s the kicker: During her appearance at BeautyCon, the mom of three also mentioned that it was her daughter North who helped her pick the braids, which Cosmo notes, is not the first time she’s used her 4-year-old as a defence.

When Kim Wore Fulani Braids *Again*

