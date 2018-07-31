Kim Kardashian Glorified Anorexia + More of the Kardashian Fam’s Problematic Ways

Love ’em or hate ’em, the Kardashians are everywhere. The family’s obsessive need to be in the spotlight fuels their careers, but their ignorance pisses a lot of people off, too. From Kendall Jenner’s controversial Pepsi commercial to Khloé Kardashian’s Indigenous headdresses, the Kardashians continue to show how downright offensive they can be. Here’s the times the famous fam got it oh-so wrong.
When Kim K Considers Being Called “Anorexic” a Compliment
The Kardashians have a long history of promoting disordered eating (see: their penchant for taking money to promo appetite-suppressing lollipops and diet teas on Instagram), so we weren’t surprised by a recent exchange Kim posted to her IG stories. In the video, Kendall comments on Kim’s body saying, “No, I’m really concerned, I don’t think you’re eating. Like, you look so skinny.” Kim replies: “What?! Oh my God, thank you.” Khloé joins in, calling Kim’s waist “anorexic” and her arms “pin-thin,” which, to be clear, Khloé thinks looks “amazing.” The disturbing conversation glorifies disordered eating and unhealthy body standards. Say it with us, now, Kardashians: Being called “anorexic” is NOT a compliment. Oh, and also, sharing your weight—as Kim did in a later video, saying she’s “not that skinny”—can be incredibly triggering for people with eating disorders, so stop that too.
When Kim K Defended Her Braids As “Cultural Inspiration”
Just weeks after attending the MTV Movie Awards in full Fulani braids, Kim responded to internet ire and calls of cultural appropriation by doubling down on her stance. Speaking on a panel at BeautyCon LA this weekend, the makeup mogul told the audience her desire to wear braids comes from a “real place of love and appreciation.”
“I’ve been fortunate to be able to travel around the world and see so many different cultures that have so many different beauty trends,” she said. And despite the backlash, Kim said of her braid-wearing ways: “I just think if it comes from a place of love and you’re using it as cultural inspiration, then I think it is okay.” However, many social media users seriously disagree, and seem to be getting tired of having the same argument over and over. “Are we gon talk about kim k’s cornrows or is cultural appropriation pointless to talk about anymore,” tweeted one user.
Here’s the kicker: During her appearance at BeautyCon, the mom of three also mentioned that it was her daughter North who helped her pick the braids, which Cosmo notes, is not the first time she’s used her 4-year-old as a defence.
When Kim Wore Fulani Braids *Again*
At this point, it’s pretty clear Kim knows what she’s doing and just gives no fucks. She’s already been called out before for appropriating Black hairstyles (see below), but that didn’t stop her from stepping out at the MTV Movie & TV Awards wearing Fulani braids.
When Kim Sported “Bo Derek Braids”
Back in February, Kim shared a vid of her new hair on Snapchat and said, “So guys I did Bo Derek braids, and I’m really into it,” referencing the actor Bo Derek who wore the hairstyle in the 1979 film 10. The reality star also posted several shots of her hair on Instagram, which drew lots of criticism from followers.
“They are called Fulani braids and Black women in Africa and America have been doing them longer than Bo Derek,” one commenter on Instagram wrote. Another replied to the pic saying, “I love you Kim, but please stop with the cultural appropriation. You have a LOT of fans that are Black, and it’s disappointing to see you attribute a Black hairstyle to a white woman.”
When Kim Promoted Her Beauty Collection and the Internet Called Blackface
Her skin was definitely looking significantly darker…
When Kim Compared Herself to the Virgin Mary
Kim released a prayer candle on her Kimoji shop that depicted the reality star as the Virgin Mary. Yup, that’s right, Kim has compared herself to a biblical figure. Offended Catholics—and people who just know better—were quick to point out how disrespectful the candle is, and highlighted how sacred the Virgin Mary is in Catholicism. We’re betting Kim skipped most of her high school religion classes.
When Kendall Saved the World with Pepsi
The now-pulled Pepsi commercial was so offensive for so many reasons, we’re shocked it even made it to air. Between trivializing Black Lives Matter to belittling police brutality, the ad was so wrong. The commercial shows Kendal modelling in a photo shoot when she notices a protest happening in the streets outside. Intrigued, the star joins the protestors—many of whom are people of colour—who are holding signs that feature vague slogans like, “Join the conversation” and “Peace.” After grabbing a Pepsi from a cooler, Kendall notices that angry-looking police are blocking the protestors. She hands a cop a Pepsi—a moment captured by a Muslim photographer wearing a hijab—and, like magic, the officer smiles. Success! Kendall has saved the day. The offending scene appears like it could have been modelled on the well-known photo of Ieshia Evans, a Black woman who stood peacefully before police during a protest in Baton Rouge, La., last year.
When Kim Snapchatted About Minimum Wage
Earlier this year, Kim posted a Snapchat of a poster that read, “You can’t have a million dollar dream with a minimum wage work ethic.” It was classist garbage and we got real annoyed by it.
When Kim and Kayne Played “Middle-Class”
The power couple were accused of “playing middle-class” when they staged a photo shoot in a rustic house that clearly wasn’t theirs.
When Khloé Wore a Headdress…Twice
Ray of clouds. Chirping of birds. Gurgling of water. Granting desire. One with water. #Kidchella my first Coachella!!!
A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on
Khloé posed for pics in a Indigenous headdress at North West’s first b-day bash in 2014, which was themed “Kidchella.”
She also wore a headdress around the house while making out with a stuffed giraffe and filming Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Ugh, take a history lesson, Khlo.
When Kylie Wore Braids
When Kylie posted a pic of her hair in cornrows, people were not impressed. The Hunger Games actor Amandla Stenberg responded to Jenner’s post by pointing out that she was appropriating Black culture while failing to empower Black Americans. That didn’t change her mind, though, as she still wears braids and sisters Khloé and Kim frequently sport the style, too.
When Khloé Posed by the Fidel Castro Monument in Cuba
Social media users fired back at the reality star, calling her uneducated and pointing out how many people suffered under the Castro dictatorship. One commentator said, “I guess Fidel is cool now? …. Ignorance or stupidity? I can’t decide.” Again, TAKE A HISTORY LESSON, KHLO!
When Kylie’s Skin Was Darkened
This is a black light and neon lights people lets all calm down @marcelocantuphoto @joycebonelli @chrisdylanhair @hubblestudio
People accused the 19-year-old of blackface, to which she replied “calm down,” and said her darkened skin tone was due to lighting. Sort of missing the point, Kylie.
When Scott Tried to be Funny?
We can’t even.
