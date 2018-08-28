The Latest Bachelor Nation Breakup + All the Bachelor Couples Ever

It’s been 16 years since the OG Bachelor, Alex Michel, stepped out of the infamous limo to meet the first batch of women vying for his heart. Like many Bachelors and Bachelorettes to come, Michel did not find his wife-to-be on the highly-addictive reality show. However, there are some Bachelor couples who *have* found everlasting love (we see you, Trista Rehn and Ryan Sutter). Peep our full gallery to find out the fate of every single Bachelor couple in franchise history, from the shortest hook-up to the most enduring LTR.

*We’re not counting post-show hook-ups among Bachelor Nation members, otherwise this gallery would have a BAJILLION slides