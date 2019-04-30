Here's What People Think Meghan and Harry Will Name Their Baby

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expected to welcome their first child any day now, meaning royal watchers will know the baby’s name within a few weeks! Bets have been coming in for months in favour of names such as Diana and Elizabeth, but now there’s a new one that’s taken the lead: Grace.

The name now shares the top spot with Diana, according to UK betting firm Ladbrokes. There’s no indication whether Meghan and Harry will have a boy or a girl, and Meghan was heard saying she wants it to be a surprise! But it’s clear betters are leaning towards a little girl – and people seem to think she’ll have a slightly unorthodox name.

Prince Harry and Meghan have taken to doing royalty their own way, with their public displays of affection, the duchess’s relaxed interpretation of royal style and, of course, their “private” birthing plans. So opting for a less traditional name for their child wouldn’t come as a shock. After all, Princess Anne did just that when she named her daughter Zara and declined royal titles.

Grace is a beautiful name, and it also has some royal significance. Many will remember American actress Grace Kelly, who became the Princess of Monaco after marrying Prince Rainier III in April 1956. Although she was not a born royal, she certainly made a mark during her time as a one – she inspired the creation of the Princess Grace Foundation.

In March, HELLO! Canada readers picked Diana as the winner in a poll on the baby’s possible name. At the time, several betmakers said the name had top odds. Elizabeth is also an obvious choice, given its historical significance to British royalty and it being the Queen’s name. It’s also possible Harry and Meghan could choose Diana as a meaningful middle name, much like Kate and William did for Princess Charlotte, whose two middle names are Elizabeth and Diana after her great-grandmother and late grandmother.

