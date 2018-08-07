PLL’s Troian Bellisario Is Pregnant! + More Celeb Babes on the Way

Troian Bellisario

PLL is getting a PLB! Actress Troian Bellisario is reportedly pregnant with her first child. The 32-year-old and her husband—former Suit’s star (and BFF of HRH Meghan Markle) Patrick J. Adams, 36—sparked suspicion of a bun in the oven while vacationing in Mykonos in May, a few weeks after attending the royal wedding. The coupled up co-stars—who have yet to confirm the news—were married in December 2016, and aren’t strangers to showing their love for each other on the ‘gram. We’ll be keeping our eyes peeled for the inevitable (and inevitably adorable) social media reveal. Fingers crossed that Markle is the babe's godmother!