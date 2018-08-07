Celebrity

PLL’s Troian Bellisario Is Pregnant! + More Celeb Babes on the Way

Here’s hoping these newborns lighten up the 2018 newscycle

Meghan Collie
by

Guys, the world is a crazy place. And while we’re def not saying a few high-profile baby bumps can erase the very scary realities we’re facing right now, the fact that Troian Bellisario, Kate Upton and Hilary Duff all have babies on the way is a nice bit of happy news, yes? Here are all the fresh celebrity offspring to squeal over some time in 2018.

Troian Bellisario

PLL is getting a PLB! Actress Troian Bellisario is reportedly pregnant with her first child. The 32-year-old and her husband—former Suit’s star (and BFF of HRH Meghan Markle) Patrick J. Adams, 36—sparked suspicion of a bun in the oven while vacationing in Mykonos in May, a few weeks after attending the royal wedding. The coupled up co-stars—who have yet to confirm the news—were married in December 2016, and aren’t strangers to showing their love for each other on the ‘gram. We’ll be keeping our eyes peeled for the inevitable (and inevitably adorable) social media reveal. Fingers crossed that Markle is the babe's godmother!  

