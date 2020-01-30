Ciara Is Pregnant With Baby #3!

It’s pretty much a known fact that there is absolutely nothing in this world cuter than a newborn babe (except maybe Timothée Chalamet with a moustache. Precious!). Which is why we get so extremely stoked when our fave celebs make a pregnancy announcement. Oh, the possibilities: the cute AF Insta posts, the matching Halloween costumes to come, the potential to be out-flexed by a literal baby who owns a Chanel purse. But mostly, we’re just super excited to have another reason to celebrate a healthy new bb! Whether it’s the Kardashian-Jenners growing their empire (seriously Kylie, when’s Stormi 2.0 coming?) or one of our faves welcoming their first bundle of joy (looking at you, Chloë), we’re betting 2020 is going to a year filled with new celeb babies, both on the ‘gram and IRL.

Ciara and Russell Wilson

Ciara and Russell Wilson are adding to their super cute fam! On January 30, the singer and pro football player announced that they’re expecting baby #3 (their second together)! “Number 3,” Ciara wrote alongside an Instagram photo of herself posing in a bathing suit in Turks and Caicos, baby bump on full display. The couple are parents to daughter Sienna Princess, and Ciara’s son—Future Zahir—from a previous relationship with rapper Future.

Congrats to the fam!

Nikki and Brie Bella

Talk about twinning! Twin sisters Nikki and Brie Bella—former WWE wrestlers and stars of the reality show Total Bellas—have revealed to People that they’re both expecting. The best part? They’re due a week and a half apart! “Wait, twins being pregnant at the same time?” Brie, who is married to pro wrestler Daniel Bryan and shares a two-year-old daughter with him, told the mag. “People are going to think that’s a joke. We both are shocked. People are going to think we planned it, but you can’t really plan pregnancy!”

Nikki, who is engaged to her Dancing with the Stars partner Artem Chigvintsev, revealed that her pregnancy was a complete surprise. “It took even me a good week to come to terms with like, ‘Oh my gosh, I’m pregnant.’ I’m not ready for it,” she said.

Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita

A Modern Family baby! On January 22, actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson shared the news that he and his husband are expecting their first child together. Making the joyful announcement while appearing on The Late, Late Show with James Corden, Ferguson—talking about finally reaching adulthood in your forties alongside fellow guest Charlie Hunnam—said: “Actually, this is something I haven’t even mentioned to anyone, if we could just keep it between the three of us and you all, but I’m actually expecting a baby in July with my husband.”

Corden—and the crowd–were obviously thrilled. While Ferguson didn’t reveal any further details, he did confirm that the couple are having a “human.”

Ferguson and Mikita have been married since July 2013.

We can’t wait for July!

Grimes

Singer Grimes has always marched to the beat of her own drum, so should we really be surprised that her pregnancy announcement was a little offbeat…or just straight up confusing? On January 7, the Canadian singer posted a nude image of herself to Instagram with the shadow of a fetus projected onto her belly.

Grime’s first post, which showed her nipples, was taken down by Instagram but in the now-deleted caption, the musician wrote: “I thought about censoring them for a hot minute haha (this may get taken down anyway) but the photo is so much less feral without the nipples. Plus being knocked up is a very feral & war-like state of being. Might as well be what it is. Plus most of my friends told me not to post them so then I was afflicted w reverse psychology. Interrogated my shame and decided it was sum weird internalized self hated to feel uncomfortable about my body. Hope ur having a nice day!”

Fans were quick to interpret the post as a pregnancy announcement, congratulating the singer and (assumed) father of the bb, Elon Musk. Later the same day, Grimes took to Twitter to share two photos of her IRL bump, and it’s seriously gorge.

Chloë Sevigny

Actor Chloë Sevigny is reportedly preggo with her first child, and she has the seriously adorbs baby bump to prove it. On January 7, TMZ shared photos of Sevigny walking in New York alongside her beau and (probable) baby daddy, Sinisa Mackovic, bump on full display.

The pair looked SUPER loved up, and we are totally smitten with this growing little fam!

Mackovic and 45-year-old Sevigny have been a couple since at least August 2019. The American Horror Story actor is known for being the literal epitome of chicness all day, everyday, so we can only imagine that her maternity style is going to be seriously gorge. Just imagine all the cool, artsy Instagram photos!

Sevigny has yet to confirm or personally announce her pregnancy; so we’ll just sit here and wait with bated breath for what’s bound to be a seriously cool pregnancy announcement.

