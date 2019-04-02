Lauren Conrad Is Expecting! + More Celeb Babes on the Way

It’s a truth universally acknowledged that we love babies. How can you not? From Mindy Kaling’s matching PJ pics with her adorable daughter Katherine, to the Kardashian-Jenner fam’s rapidly expanding brood of future influencers, we seriously can’t get enough of Hollywood’s tiniest celebs. And this year will be no different. So far, we have Miranda Kerr’s recent announcement, Kim Kardashian West’s soon-to-be-born fourth child, and Lauren Conrad just shared an update other growing family. It looks like 2019 is already shaping up to be a baby-filled year—and we can’t wait.

Here’s everything we know about LC’s impending arrival, plus all the other 2019 celeb babies that we’re dying to meet (at least via Instagram)!

Lauren Conrad

The author and The Hills alum welcomed her first baby, Liam, with husband William Tell in July 2017, and now it looks like that little dude is getting a sibling. No word on the due date yet, but we’ll hopefully get just as many cute-as-hell pics via her Instagram as we do of Liam.

Kim Kardashian West

The Wests will soon be a family of six! Kim and Kanye are set to welcome a new baby boy via surrogate. While People first reported the news in January, the mom of three confirmed the impending arrival on the March 31 season premier of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, revealing in the episode that she wasn’t sure the pregnancy would actually happen. Speaking to the The New York Times in an article posted the day before the season premiere, Kardashian West said she was busy preparing the baby’s nursery. “I’m frantically trying to get the room ready,” she said. “It’s madness, but the best madness.” Start your bets on the name!

Miranda Kerr

The model/natural beauty guru and husband Evan Spiegel are welcoming another baby to the brood. The Australian model debuted her growing bump on March 30 when she stepped out at the Gruner & Jahr Spa Awards. The mama-to-be shared the news on her Instagram, posting a photo of herself on the red carpet alongside a pregnant woman, heart and baby angel emoji. Kerr is already a mom to son Flynn—from her first marriage to actor Orlando Bloom— and Hart, her first child with Spiegel. In a statement to People, the couple’s rep said, “Miranda, Evan, Flynn and Hart are looking forward to welcoming the newest member to their family.”

Related:

All The Celeb Babies of 2018

Oh Baby, Baby—14 of the *Wildest* Celebrity Birth Stories You’ve Ever Heard

Meghan Markle’s Pregnancy Style: All The Best Looks